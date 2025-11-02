Vanderbilt English Language Center and Residential Colleges offer students opportunity to explore Nashville’s literary landscape

The Vanderbilt University English Language Center and Residential Colleges recently partnered for the Explore Nashville program to provide students with an enriching cultural experience connected to the Southern Festival of Books. The festival was co-presented by Vanderbilt University and Humanities Tennessee Oct. 18–19.

Through this collaboration, students engaged in integrative learning with Nashville’s vibrant literary community and deepened their understanding of literature in a dynamic real-world setting.

“Residential Colleges’ mission is to support students’ engagement with academics outside of the classroom,” said Melissa Gresalfi, dean of Residential Colleges and Residential Education. “We learn just as much in informal spaces as formal spaces, and the opportunity to experience the Southern Festival of Books is just such an example of a chance to see the ways that disciplinary learning impacts the ways we interact with and see the world.”

As part of the Explore Nashville experience, students attended festival programming and engaged directly with authors through book signings, Q&A sessions and informal conversations, building connections and enhancing their appreciation for storytelling.

The program also included an educational session led by Melanie Hundley, professor of the practice of English education, on the relationship between literature and place. Hundley’s discussion explored how geography, setting and local culture influence narrative, helping students consider how literature shapes and is shaped by the communities that inspire it.

“The ELC is dedicated to developing pathways for students to access and actively participate in university initiatives,” said Susan Barone, director of the English Language Center. “Collaborating with Residential Colleges and Professor Hundley to extend this access and engagement to the wider Nashville community provided an exciting and meaningful opportunity to students.”

This partnership underscores Vanderbilt’s commitment to connect academic learning with experiential opportunities by encouraging students to explore Nashville’s rich cultural and artistic landscape.