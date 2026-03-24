Ticketmaster replies after guests show up for canceled Lenovo Center event claiming no one told them :: WRAL.com

Ticketmaster is responding after several people expressed frustration about showing up for an event on Saturday that was canceled months earlier.

Women’s Empowerment was founded in March 1994 in honor of Women’s History Month. According to the organization, it was designed to “enhance the lives of African-American women by addressing issues that specifically impact their health, relationship and overall lifestyle.” The event was to be followed by a concert by Keith Sweat, featuring JOE, Dru Hill, Ginuwine and Kut Klose.

According to Lenovo Center management, while the concert was not changed, the Women’s Empowerment portion of the event was canceled in January, and Ticketmaster sent an email to ticket purchasers on Jan. 16 notifying them of the changes.

WRAL News talked to guests waiting outside the Lenovo Center on Saturday who claimed organizers of the Women’s Empowerment conference didn’t properly notify them. However, Ticketmaster said ticketholders were notified of event changes months earlier.

A spokesperson from Ticketmaster said:

“All fans who purchased tickets via Ticketmaster were

notified via email in January regarding the event update and refund process. To

clarify, this was an event update rather than a full show cancellation, as The

R&B Lovers Tour proceeded as scheduled.”

Lenovo Center also responded to WRAL’s request, saying:

“Women’s Empowerment will have a 30-day window for a refund at the original point of purchase,” a spokesperson for the Lenovo Center said. “Ticket purchasers were sent an email reminder on March 20, to include event details, including door times and the concert start time.”

Women who showed up on Saturday expressed frustration, adding that they believed no one properly communicated that Women’s Empowerment would no longer take place.

“I received emails from Ticketmaster every day…and no one notified me indicating that this was canceled and that there was a window to…you know, request a refund,” said Alice Johnson, who showed up to the Lenovo Center for the event.

Brenda Hinton and other guestssaid several people who stopped at the Lenovo Center on Saturday had been coming to the event for years, adding that more notice was needed.

WRAL News has also reached out to Women’s Empowerment presenter Radio One for more on the cancellation and how it was communicated to ticketholders.