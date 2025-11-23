Tiffany Haddish, Tyler Posey, Jeremy Renner and More

By / November 23, 2025

Celebrities have been everywhere this week. In Las Vegas, Tiffany Haddish and Tyler Posey join the star-studded guestlist at PEOPLE and InStyle’s Drive-By F1 party and Jeremy Renner attends the 2025 amfAR Las Vegas Gala. Elsewhere in Sin City, Louis Tomlinson gets on the race track ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas.

Here are the best photos of celebs out and about this week. Come back tomorrow for more of the latest A-list outings!

Time to Party!

Tiffany Haddish and Tyler Posey.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock


Tiffany Haddish and Tyler Posey catch up at PEOPLE and InStyle’s Drive-By F1 party held in Las Vegas on Nov. 21.

Super Suave

Jeremy Renner.

 MediaPunch / BACKGRID


Jeremy Renner gets suited up for the second annual amfAR Las Vegas Gala in partnership with Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix in Las Vegas on Nov. 21.

Good to Go

Louis Tomlinson.

Mark Sutton – Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty


Louis Tomlinson gives a thumbs up behind the wheel at the Pirelli Hot Laps during qualifying rounds ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas in Las Vegas on Nov. 21.

Career Focus

Rose Byrne.

MM/ABACA/Shutterstock


Rose Byrne arrives at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations: Rose Byrne Career Retrospective event held at the Robin Williams Center in New York City on Nov. 21.

Dazzling Guests

Sally Holmes, Paul Wesley and Leah Wyar Romito.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock


Sally Holmes, Paul Wesley and Leah Wyar Romito pose for a photo together while attending PEOPLE and InStyle’s Drive-By F1 party in Las Vegas on Nov. 21.

Minty Fresh

Best Image / BACKGRID


Lady Gaga steps out in fashion forward look of a mint green Tom Ford silk suit and black bra as she visits the historic Laurent restaurant in Paris on Nov. 21.

Catching Up

Joe Alwyn and Evan Peters.

 Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty


Joe Alwyn and Evan Peters attend a special screening of Hamnet at New York City’s The Whitby Hotel on Nov. 21.

What a Delight

Ali Larter and Hassie Harrison.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock


Guests Ali Larter and Hassie Harrison are in happy spirits at PEOPLE and InStyle’s Drive-By F1 party held in Las Vegas on Nov. 21.

Curtain Call

Bryan Cranston and Marianne Jean-Baptiste.

Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty


Bryan Cranston and Marianne Jean-Baptiste take a bow onstage after performing their new play All My Sons at London’s West End during press night on Nov. 21.

Face Off

Dolph Lundgren and Spike Lee.

Daniele Venturelli/Getty 


Dolph Lundgren and Spike Lee playfully put their fists up on the red carpet at the 2025 Torino Film Festival on Nov. 22 in Turin, Italy.

Oh So Demure

Marisa Tomei.

 Ryan Emberley/amfAR/Getty


Marisa Tomei looks elegant in a black gown on the red carpet at the amfAR Las Vegas 2025 on Nov. 21 in Las Vegas.

Career Chat

George Clooney.

Joe Maher/Getty


George Clooney beams during a conversation about his career at BFI Southbank in London on Nov. 21.

Smile for the Cameras

Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson.

Gareth Cattermole/Getty


Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson continue their Song Sung Blue promotions at the U.K. premiere in London on Nov. 21.

Late Night Talking

Ben Stiller.

Jas Lehal Media Assignments/PA Images/INSTARimages


Ben Stiller smiles on the Graham Norton Show couch next to Hugh Jackman, Kate Hudson and Da’Vine Joy Randolph in London on Nov. 21.

He’s Got a Point

Spike Lee and Antonio Banderas.

Daniele Venturelli/Getty


Film greats Spike Lee and Antonio Banderas are suited up for the Torino Film Festival opening ceremony in Turin, Italy, on Nov. 21.

A Bit of Fluff

Chase Sui Wonders.

TheStewartofNY/GC Images


Chase Sui Wonders sports fuzzy shoulders with her top while in New York City on Nov. 21.

Attached at the Hip

Emma Krokdal and Dolph Lundgren.

Daniele Venturelli/Getty


Also at the Torino Film Festival opening ceremony, Dolph Lundgren and his wife Emma Krokdal have a date night in Turin, Italy, on Nov. 21.

Seated for This

Daniel Bruehl.

Daniele Venturelli/Getty 


Daniel Bruehl sits back for the opening ceremony of the Torino Film Festival in Turin, Italy, on Nov. 21.

Extra ‘Ordinary’

Alex Warren.

Anthony Devlin/Getty


Alex Warren takes the stage at Hits Radio Live in Birmingham, England, on Nov. 21.

Sign Here Please

Gia Giudice.

Michael Simon/GC Images


Gia Giudice happily gives her autograph outside of Good Day New York in New York City on Nov. 21.

Puttin’ on the Ritz

Josh Hutcherson and Justine Lupe.

Yvonne Tnt/BFA


Josh Hutcherson and Justine Lupe toast to chapter 2 of the capsule collection Late Checkout: A Ritz-Carlton Story in New York City on Nov. 20.

Talk that Talk

Bob Odenkirk and June Squibb.

Marion Curtis / StarPix for Sony Pictures Classics


Bob Odenkirk moderates a conversation about Eleanor the Great with June Squibb in New York City on Nov. 15.

Giving His Two Scents

Nigel Barker.

Courtesy Olfactory NYC


Nigel Barker shows off The Barker Company’s Espresso Martini and Cappuccino Martini fragrances in partnership with Olfactory NYC.

Guitar Hero

Matt Quinn.

Mylo Butler


Mt. Joy lead singer Matt Quinn performs an acoustic set at the Built Like Lee equity event in New York City.

Back in the ‘90210’

Brian Austin Green and Tiffani Thiessen.

Vivien Killilea/Getty


Beverly Hills, 90210 alumni Brian Austin Green and Tiffani Thiessen reunite at a Sandals Resorts event before Sabrina Carpenter’s concert in Los Angeles on Nov. 20.

Major Feats

Tessa Thompson and Michael B. Jordan.

Joe Scarnici/Getty 


Creed costars Tessa Thompson and Michael B. Jordan share a smile at the American Cinematheque Awards, where the actor receives an honor, on Nov. 20.

Friendly Face

Bradley Cooper.

Joe Scarnici/Getty


Mentor figure Bradley Cooper supports Michael B. Jordan at the 39th annual American Cinematheque Awards in Beverly Hills, California, on Nov. 20.

Woman of the Hour

Cynthia Erivo.

Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock


Wicked: For Good star Cynthia Erivo is all smiles on the Lorraine television programme on Nov. 21 in London.

Stage Star

Octavia Spencer.

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty


Octavia Spencer speaks at the 39th American Cinematheque Awards, celebrating her Fruitvale Station (2013) costar Michael B. Jordan on Nov. 20.

Cozy on the Carpet

Anthony Davis and Yvette Nicole Brown.

Kayla Oaddams/WireImage


Yvette Nicole Brown and her husband Anthony Davis are so in love at the 39th American Cinematheque award ceremony in Beverly Hills, California, on Nov. 20.

Woman in White

Kim Kardashian.

TheRealSPW / BACKGRID


Kim Kardashian rocks a glossy look to Petra Collins’ party at Plaza on La Brea in Los Angeles on Nov. 20.

Icon Status

Mick Jagger and Leonardo DiCaprio.

Darren Gerrish/WireImage


Mick Jagger and Leonardo DiCaprio celebrate One Battle After Another at The Hart Pub in London on Nov. 20.

Culturistas Curtain Call

Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang.

Bruce Glikas/WireImage


Las Culturistas podcast hosts Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang stop by new Off-Broadway play Messy White Gays at The Duke on 42nd Street Theater on Nov. 20.

Buttoned Up

Amanda Seyfried.

Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty


Amanda Seyfried sits down to chat during a British Film Institute Conversation at BFI Southbank in London on Nov. 20.

Raise the ‘Roofman’

Kirsten Dunst and Channing Tatum.

Unique Nicole/Getty


Kirsten Dunst and Channing Tatum celebrate the digital release of Roofman at an event in West Hollywood, California, on Nov. 20.

Time Travelers

Jelani Alladin and Jonathan Bailey.

Bruce Glikas/WireImage


Fellow Travelers‘ Jelani Alladin and Jonathan Bailey reunite at the opening night after-party for the new musical Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) in N.Y.C. on Nov. 20.

Let Them Eat Cake

Vanessa Williams and Dylan Mulvaney.

Bruce Glikas/WireImage


Vanessa Williams and Dylan Mulvaney share smiles at the opening night after party for the new musical Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) at The Edison Ballroom in New York City on Nov. 20.

Something Blue

Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, James Cameron, Stephen Lang and Oona Castilla Chaplin.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty


Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, James Cameron, Stephen Lang and Oona Castilla Chaplin pose together at a special screening and Q&A for Fire and Water: Making the Avatar Films in Burbank, California, on Nov. 20.

Set Off on an Adventure

Karen Gillan.

TheImageDirect.com


Karen Gillan is in costume on the set of Jumanji 3 in Los Angeles on Nov. 20.

Break a Leg

Kara Young and Nicholas Braun.

Bruce Glikas/WireImage


Kara Young and Nicholas Braun pose at the opening night of their play Gruesome Playground Injuries in New York City on Nov. 20.

Funny Girl

Kym Whitley.

Arturo Holmes/Getty


Comedian Kym Whitley glitters in a beaded floral gown at the Historically Black Colleges and Universities Honors in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 20.

Looking Back

Don Cheadle and Regina Hall.

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty


Don Cheadle and Regina Hall pose together at her SAG-AFTRA Foundation career retrospective in Los Angeles on Nov. 20.

This Must Be the Show!

David Byrne and ensemble.

Taylor Wong


David Byrne has the audience seeing double during An Evening With David Byrne as part of his Who is the Sky Tour stop at The Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on Nov. 20.

Zip It

Rose Byrne.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty


Rose Byrne smizes at the Museum of Modern Art’s If I Had Legs I’d Kick You screening in New York City on Nov. 20.

The Winner Takes It All

FKA twigs.

Dave Benett/Getty


“Cellophane” singer FKA twigs wins Rolling Stone UK’s Album Award in London on Nov. 20.

Feel So Much Lighter Like a Feather

Julianne Hough.

Vivien Killilea/Getty 


Julianne Hough has the time of her life with Sandals Resorts at Sabrina Carpenter’s concert in Los Angeles on Nov. 20.

Boa Babe

Camilla Luddington.

Vivien Killilea/Getty 


Grey’s Anatomy actress Camilla Luddington looks festive at the Sandals Resorts Hyde Lounge during Sabrina Carpenter’s Los Angeles concert on Nov. 20.

Fashion Icons

Daniel Julez J. Smith Jr. and Tina Knowles.

Amy Sussman/Getty


Solange Knowles’ son Daniel Julez J. Smith Jr. and Tina Knowles play dress up for H&M’s Beverly Hills concept store opening on Nov. 20.

Furry Friend

Vanessa Lachey.

Phillip Faraone/Getty


Vanessa Lachey is all smiles at the launch of the Jellycat Ski Club at The Grove in Los Angeles on Nov. 20.

Big Brother Energy

Anthony Mackie.

Roy Rochlin/Getty


Anthony Mackie suits up for the Big Brothers Big Sisters Of America 120th Anniversary Benefit at Cipriani South Street in New York City on Nov. 19.

Giving Back

Keith Urban with St. Jude patients.

CME Group/Ryan McLemore


Keith Urban invites St. Jude patients to the stage during the CME Group Tour Championship benefit concert in Naples, Florida on Nov. 18.

Legacy of Love

Letitia Wright, Taylor Simone Ledward and Michael B. Jordan.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty


Letitia Wright and Michael B. Jordan join late actor Chadwick Boseman’s wife Taylor Simone Ledward at his posthumous Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on Nov. 20.

Natalie in Paris

Natalie Portman.

Marc Piasecki/WireImage


Natalie Portman goes for simple glam at the Paris premiere of A Private Life (Vie Privée) at Pathé Palace on Nov. 20.

Star on Set

Mariska Hargitay.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images


Mariska Hargitay films new episodes of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit in New York City on Nov. 20.

Leading Lady

Jodie Foster.

Aurore Marechal/Getty


Jodie Foster suits up for the Paris premiere of her French film A Private Life (Vie Privée) at Pathé Palace on Nov. 20.

Let the Games Begin

Dwayne Johnson.

TheImageDirect.com


Dwayne Johnson looks pensive in costume while filming a scene for Jumanji 3 at a hot dog cart in Los Angeles on Nov. 20.

In Memory of

Viola Davis.

JC Olivera/Variety via Getty


Viola Davis honors the late Chadwick Boseman, with whom she worked on Get on Up and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, at his posthumous Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on Nov. 20.

Fur Good

Cynthia Erivo.

The Hapa Blonde/GC Images


Cynthia Erivo layers up in a chic turtleneck and statement coat as a guest of The View on Nov. 20 in New York City.

Dapper Darling

Jameela Jamil.

Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty


Jameela Jamil co-hosts emergency aid organization Choose Love’s 10th Birthday Gala at Royal Albert Hall in London on Nov. 20.

Put a Bow on It

Jordin Sparks.

Gary Gershoff/Getty


Jordin Sparks visits SiriusXM Studios in New York City on Nov. 20.

Model Status

Sienna Miller.

TheImageDirect.com


Sienna Miller flaunts a vibrant coat in London’s Notting Hill for a casual photoshoot with a friend on Nov. 20.

Net Worth

Jessie J.

Neil Mockford/WireImage


Jessie J rocks a netted black dress for the Rolling Stone UK Awards at The Roundhouse in London on Nov. 20.

Broadway Royalty

Kristin Chenoweth.

Raymond Hall/GC Images


Kristin Chenoweth bundles up outside CBS Studio in New York City on Nov. 20, where she discussed her Broadway return with The Queen of Versailles on CBS Mornings.

Walkin’ ‘Round

Sebastian Maniscalco.

TheStewartofNY/GC Images


Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco steps out in New York City on Nov. 20.

2 Blue

Mark Ronson and Clive Davis.

Larry Busacca


Clive Davis and Mark Ronson pose together after a Nov. 19 screening of the documentary Do You Remember?, which chronicles the music executive’s career.

Shine Bright

Sarah McLachlan.

Andrew Lepping/MSG Entertainment


Sarah McLachlan sparkles at The Beacon Theatre in New York City during her Better Broken Tour on Nov. 19.

Dancing on Her Own

Robyn.

Spotify/Acne Studios


Swedish popstar Robyn sings and snaps on stage at Spotify and Acne Studios’ An Evening with Robyn event in Hollywood, California, on Nov. 19.

Yes, Chef!

Alix Earle.

Steve Lucero/BFA.com


Dancing With the Stars standout Alix Earle hosts a Serving in Heels event with Caraway in Los Angeles on Nov. 19, making 3,000 meals for community members.

Host with the Most

Orlando Bloom.

Madison Voelkel/BFA.com


Orlando Bloom hosts the Child Mind Institute’s annual Child Advocacy Award dinner in New York City on Nov. 18.

Fab Four

Kate Young, Brigette Romanek, Audrey McLoghlin and Julianne Moore.

Kevin Czopek/BFA.com


Stylist Kate Young, designer Brigette Romanek, founder Audrey McLoghlin and Julianne Moore celebrate the opening of Frank & Eileen in New York City on Nov. 18.

Getting Their Flowers

Gianna Harris, Drew Gehling and Alison Luff.

Courtesy


& Juliet stars Gianna Harris, Drew Gehling and Alison Luff celebrate the show’s three-year anniversary with Farmgirl Flowers bouquets inspired by the musical.

Gift Girlie

AnnaSophia Robb.

Huy Luong


AnnaSophia Robb co-hosts Leatherology’s The Art of the Gift holiday event at Bar Cima in New York City

Seat Partners

Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley.

Kevin Mazur/Getty


Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley take their new romance to the 2025 CMA Awards in Nashville on Nov. 19.

Duet Again!

Keith Urban and Lainey Wilson.

Kevin Mazur/Getty 


Lainey Wilson and Keith Urban, who performed together at the 2025 CMA Awards in Nashville, hang out at the ceremony on Nov. 19.

Hey There, Friend

Jennifer Aniston.

Savion Washington/Variety via Getty


Jennifer Aniston rings in the season 4 finale of The Morning Show with Variety and Apple TV in Los Angeles on Nov. 19.

Chips on Her Shoulders

Cynthia Erivo.

Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty 


Cynthia Erivo looks wickedly beautiful backstage at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in New York City on Nov. 19.

‘Pitch Perfect’ Pic

Brittany Snow and Jennifer Hudson.

Chris Haston/WBTV via Getty


Brittany Snow appears on a Nov. 20 episode of Jennifer Hudson’s talk show in Burbank, California.

Tulle Good

Kelsea Ballerini.

Kevin Mazur/Getty


Kelsea Ballerini grins from ear to ear in a sheer red gown at the CMA Awards in Nashville on Nov. 19.

You Had to Be There

Megan Moroney and Kenny Chesney.

Taylor Hill/WireImage


Collaborators Megan Moroney and Kenny Chesney snap a photo together on the red carpet of the CMA Awards in Nashville on Nov. 19.

Living on the Fringe

Mickey Guyton.

Emma McIntyre/Getty


Mickey Guyton glows in bejeweled fringe at the 2025 CMA Awards in Nashville on Nov. 19.

Fan Favorite Couple

Brendan McLoughlin and Miranda Lambert.

John Shearer/Getty


Miranda Lambert brings her husband Brendan McLoughlin as her plus-one to the CMA Awards in Nashville on Nov. 19.

Tip of a Cowboy Hat

Shaboozey.

Taylor Hill/WireImage


Shaboozey shines on the red carpet in a glitzy jacket at the CMA Awards in Nashville on Nov. 19.

Country Crossover

Lil Wayne and Tyler Hubbard.

John Shearer/Getty


Lil Wayne stops by the 2025 CMA Awards and snaps a photo with Tyler Hubbard in Nashville on Nov. 19.

Red Hot

Jonathan Bailey.

Lloyd Bishop/NBC via Getty


Jonathan Bailey brings his Sexiest Man Alive energy to Late Night with Seth Meyers in New York City on Nov. 19.

Bob of the Century

Leslie Bibb.

Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty


Leslie Bibb sits for a chat on The Tonight Show in New York City on Nov. 19.

Girls Together

Tessa Thompson and Zoey Deutch.

Phillip Faraone/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty


Tessa Thompson holds Zoey Deutch close for a photo at The Hollywood Reporter and Medicube Beauty’s dinner in West Hollywood, California, on Nov. 19.

Casual and Classy

Greta Lee.

Presley Ann/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty


An always-chic Greta Lee arrives at The Hollywood Reporter and Medicube Beauty’s dinner in West Hollywood, California, on Nov. 19.

Gray Anatomy

Ellen Pompeo.

Phillip Faraone/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty


Ellen Pompeo stands by the bar at The Hollywood Reporter and Medicube Beauty’s dinner in West Hollywood, California, on Nov. 19.

Finale Fashion

Karen Pittman.

JC Olivera/Variety via Getty


Karen Pittman is all smiles at Variety and Apple TV’s The Morning Show finale and reception in Los Angeles on Nov. 19.

One Event After Another

Leonardo DiCaprio.

Antony Jones/Getty


Leonardo DiCaprio sits for a conversation about One Battle After Another in London on Nov. 19.

Monochrome Moment

Kelly Rowland.

Gary Gershoff/Getty


Kelly Rowland looks luxe in all gray as she stops by SiriusXM Studios in New York City on Nov. 19.

Back to ‘Bill’

Quentin Tarantino and Uma Thurman.

Frazer Harrison/Getty


Uma Thurman reunites with Kill Bill director Quentin Tarantino at Fortnite Now Playing in Hollywood, California, on Nov. 19.

Disney to Broadway

Milo Manheim and Meg Donnelly.

Bruce Glikas/WireImage


Milo Manheim supports his Zombies costar Meg Donnelly backstage at the Broadway production of Moulin Rouge! in New York City on Nov. 19.

Lacy, Oh Lacy

Awkwafina and Heather Graham.

Sara Jaye/Getty


Awkwafina and Heather Graham celebrate Aisling Chin-Yee’s new documentary The Pink Pill: Sex, Drugs & Who Has Control about Cindy Eckert” in New York City on Nov. 19.

Hallelujah!

Walton Goggins.

Sergio R Moreno/GTRES/Shutterstock 


Walton Goggins looks thrilled to be at the photocall for GQ Men of the Year in Madrid on Nov. 19.

Match with Mom

Nicky Hilton with daughters Theodora and Lily-Grace.

Craig Barritt/Getty


Nicky Hilton twins with her daughters Lily-Grace and Theodora at the Bloomingdale’s holiday window unveiling in New York City on Nov. 19.

Mad for Plaid

Alicia Silverstone.

Craig Barritt/Getty


Alicia Silverstone pairs a sheer plaid shirt with a maxi skirt at the Bloomingdale’s holiday window unveiling in New York City on Nov. 19.

He’s the Boss

Tony Danza.

Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty


Tony Danza suits up for the 2025 Central Park Conservancy gala and supper club in New York City on Nov. 19.

Spotted Out

Lauren Miller Rogen and Seth Rogen.

Jerod Harris/Getty


Seth Rogen and his wife Lauren Miller Rogen arrive at Hilarity for Charity’s annual fundraiser to support Alzheimer’s research in Los Angeles on Nov. 15.

Concert Attire

Kate Middleton and Prince William.

James Veysey/Shutterstock 


Kate Middleton and Prince William break out their best formalwear for the annual Royal Variety Performance in London on Nov. 19.

Hello, Goodbye

Gigi Hadid.

ASPN / BACKGRID


Gigi Hadid waves to the cameras as she passes by in a comfy fur coat after having lunch in New York City’s SoHo neighborhood on Nov. 19.

Twin Grin

Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson.

Andreas Rentz/Getty


Song Sung Blue costars Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson premiere the film in Berlin on Nov. 19.

The Wizard and I

Emilie Livingston and Jeff Goldblum.

TheStewartofNY/GC Images


Jeff Goldblum and his wife Emilie Livingston shut down the N.Y.C. sidewalk with their fashionable looks on Nov. 19.

Man on the Outside

Ted Danson.

Raymond Hall/GC Images


Ted Danson continues his press run for the latest season of Man on the Inside in New York City on Nov. 19.

Acclaimed Actors

Felicity Jones and Joel Edgerton.

Dave Benett/Getty


Train Dreams costars Felicity Jones and Joel Edgerton attend a lunch reception for the film in London on Nov. 19.

Legend at Work

Chaka Khan.

Alexander Tamargo/Getty


Chaka Khan dazzles onstage at the HarbourView Equity Partners’ inaugural general meeting and CREATE Summit in Miami Beach, Florida, on Nov. 18.

Recipe for Success

Brian Baumgartner.

Bush’s Beans


Brian Baumgartner serves up his chili at Bush’s Chili Nights dinner in New York City on Nov. 18.

A ‘Hedda’ Herself

Tessa Thompson.

Todd Williamson


Tessa Thompson stops by a CAA screening of her film Hedda in Los Angeles on Nov. 18.

Major Musical Moment

Kate Baldwin and Alex Newell.

Bruce Glikas/Getty


Kate Baldwin and Alex Newell commemorate Chicago‘s 29th anniversary backstage in New York City on Nov. 18.

Prints and Patterns

Whitney Port and Scheana Shay.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty


Whitney Port and Scheana Shay hang out at Instagram and Dear Media’s Salon Dinner in West Hollywood, California, on Nov. 18.

Keep Moving, Like What’s Next

Lorna Courtney, Gianna Harris and Maya Boyd.

Lorna Courtney, Gianna Harris and Maya Boyd of & Juliet perform a special encore of Ariana Grande’s “Yes, And?” in New York City on Nov. 18 in honor of the musical’s third anniversary.

Bread and Butter

Iam Tongi.

Jason Crowley/BFA.com


American Idol winner Iam Tongi celebrates the 75th anniversary of King’s Hawaiian in New York City on Nov. 18.

Stockings Up

Melissa Joan Hart.

Lex Merico/Ancestry


Melissa Joan Hart kicks off the holiday season with a one-night-only event at Ancestry Holiday Home on Nov. 18.

Sexiest Man Alive in the House

Charlotte Triggs, PEOPLE’s Editor-in-Chief and GM, and Jonathan Bailey.

Craig Barritt/Getty


PEOPLE Editor-in-Chief Charlotte Triggs hosts Sexiest Man Alive Jonathan Bailey at a Wicked: For Good screening at People Inc. on Nov. 18 in New York City.

Bust a Move

Julianne Hough, Zac Efron, Olivia Efron.

Eric McCandless/Disney via Getty


Dancing with the Stars host Julianne Hough greets Zac Efron and his little sister Olivia as they cheer on brother Dylan in the semifinals, taped in Los Angeles on Nov. 18.

Curtain Call

Meryl Streep, Tom Hanks and Chet Hanks.

Bruce Glikas/WireImage


Meryl Streep and Chet Hanks join a starry list of Tom Hanks’ fans during the opening night performance of his new play This World of Tomorrow in N.Y.C. on Nov. 18.

‘Gilded Age’ Giggles

Carrie Coon and Morgan Spector.

Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty


Carrie Coon laughs alongside her on-screen husband Morgan Spector at HBO’s The Gilded Age event held in New York City on Nov. 18.

Dripping in Jewels

Tyra Banks.

Mark Metcalfe/Getty


Tyra Banks rocks a glitzy statement necklace at the 2025 ARIA Awards in Sydney on Nov. 19.

