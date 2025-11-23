Tiffany Haddish, Tyler Posey, Jeremy Renner and More

Here are the best photos of celebs out and about this week. Come back tomorrow for more of the latest A-list outings!

Celebrities have been everywhere this week. In Las Vegas, Tiffany Haddish and Tyler Posey join the star-studded guestlist at PEOPLE and InStyle’s Drive-By F1 party and Jeremy Renner attends the 2025 amfAR Las Vegas Gala. Elsewhere in Sin City, Louis Tomlinson gets on the race track ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas.

Time to Party! Tiffany Haddish and Tyler Posey.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Tiffany Haddish and Tyler Posey catch up at PEOPLE and InStyle’s Drive-By F1 party held in Las Vegas on Nov. 21.

Super Suave Jeremy Renner.

MediaPunch / BACKGRID

Jeremy Renner gets suited up for the second annual amfAR Las Vegas Gala in partnership with Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix in Las Vegas on Nov. 21.

Good to Go Louis Tomlinson.

Mark Sutton – Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty

Louis Tomlinson gives a thumbs up behind the wheel at the Pirelli Hot Laps during qualifying rounds ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas in Las Vegas on Nov. 21.

Career Focus Rose Byrne.

MM/ABACA/Shutterstock

Rose Byrne arrives at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations: Rose Byrne Career Retrospective event held at the Robin Williams Center in New York City on Nov. 21.

Dazzling Guests Sally Holmes, Paul Wesley and Leah Wyar Romito.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Sally Holmes, Paul Wesley and Leah Wyar Romito pose for a photo together while attending PEOPLE and InStyle’s Drive-By F1 party in Las Vegas on Nov. 21.

Minty Fresh Best Image / BACKGRID

Lady Gaga steps out in fashion forward look of a mint green Tom Ford silk suit and black bra as she visits the historic Laurent restaurant in Paris on Nov. 21.

Catching Up Joe Alwyn and Evan Peters.

Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty

Joe Alwyn and Evan Peters attend a special screening of Hamnet at New York City’s The Whitby Hotel on Nov. 21.

What a Delight Ali Larter and Hassie Harrison.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Guests Ali Larter and Hassie Harrison are in happy spirits at PEOPLE and InStyle’s Drive-By F1 party held in Las Vegas on Nov. 21.

Curtain Call Bryan Cranston and Marianne Jean-Baptiste.

Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty

Bryan Cranston and Marianne Jean-Baptiste take a bow onstage after performing their new play All My Sons at London’s West End during press night on Nov. 21.

Face Off Dolph Lundgren and Spike Lee.

Daniele Venturelli/Getty

Dolph Lundgren and Spike Lee playfully put their fists up on the red carpet at the 2025 Torino Film Festival on Nov. 22 in Turin, Italy.

Oh So Demure Marisa Tomei.

Ryan Emberley/amfAR/Getty

Marisa Tomei looks elegant in a black gown on the red carpet at the amfAR Las Vegas 2025 on Nov. 21 in Las Vegas.

Career Chat George Clooney.

Joe Maher/Getty

George Clooney beams during a conversation about his career at BFI Southbank in London on Nov. 21.

Smile for the Cameras Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson.

Gareth Cattermole/Getty

Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson continue their Song Sung Blue promotions at the U.K. premiere in London on Nov. 21.

Late Night Talking Ben Stiller.

Jas Lehal Media Assignments/PA Images/INSTARimages

Ben Stiller smiles on the Graham Norton Show couch next to Hugh Jackman, Kate Hudson and Da’Vine Joy Randolph in London on Nov. 21.

He’s Got a Point Spike Lee and Antonio Banderas.

Daniele Venturelli/Getty

Film greats Spike Lee and Antonio Banderas are suited up for the Torino Film Festival opening ceremony in Turin, Italy, on Nov. 21.

A Bit of Fluff Chase Sui Wonders.

TheStewartofNY/GC Images

Chase Sui Wonders sports fuzzy shoulders with her top while in New York City on Nov. 21.

Attached at the Hip Emma Krokdal and Dolph Lundgren.

Daniele Venturelli/Getty

Also at the Torino Film Festival opening ceremony, Dolph Lundgren and his wife Emma Krokdal have a date night in Turin, Italy, on Nov. 21.

Seated for This Daniel Bruehl.

Daniele Venturelli/Getty

Daniel Bruehl sits back for the opening ceremony of the Torino Film Festival in Turin, Italy, on Nov. 21.

Extra ‘Ordinary’ Alex Warren.

Anthony Devlin/Getty

Alex Warren takes the stage at Hits Radio Live in Birmingham, England, on Nov. 21.

Sign Here Please Gia Giudice.

Michael Simon/GC Images

Gia Giudice happily gives her autograph outside of Good Day New York in New York City on Nov. 21.

Puttin’ on the Ritz Josh Hutcherson and Justine Lupe.

Yvonne Tnt/BFA

Josh Hutcherson and Justine Lupe toast to chapter 2 of the capsule collection Late Checkout: A Ritz-Carlton Story in New York City on Nov. 20.

Talk that Talk Bob Odenkirk and June Squibb.

Marion Curtis / StarPix for Sony Pictures Classics

Bob Odenkirk moderates a conversation about Eleanor the Great with June Squibb in New York City on Nov. 15.

Giving His Two Scents Nigel Barker.

Courtesy Olfactory NYC

Nigel Barker shows off The Barker Company’s Espresso Martini and Cappuccino Martini fragrances in partnership with Olfactory NYC.

Guitar Hero Matt Quinn.

Mylo Butler

Mt. Joy lead singer Matt Quinn performs an acoustic set at the Built Like Lee equity event in New York City.

Back in the ‘90210’ Brian Austin Green and Tiffani Thiessen.

Vivien Killilea/Getty

Beverly Hills, 90210 alumni Brian Austin Green and Tiffani Thiessen reunite at a Sandals Resorts event before Sabrina Carpenter’s concert in Los Angeles on Nov. 20.

Major Feats Tessa Thompson and Michael B. Jordan.

Joe Scarnici/Getty

Creed costars Tessa Thompson and Michael B. Jordan share a smile at the American Cinematheque Awards, where the actor receives an honor, on Nov. 20.

Friendly Face Bradley Cooper.

Joe Scarnici/Getty

Mentor figure Bradley Cooper supports Michael B. Jordan at the 39th annual American Cinematheque Awards in Beverly Hills, California, on Nov. 20.

Woman of the Hour Cynthia Erivo.

Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Wicked: For Good star Cynthia Erivo is all smiles on the Lorraine television programme on Nov. 21 in London.

Stage Star Octavia Spencer.

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty

Octavia Spencer speaks at the 39th American Cinematheque Awards, celebrating her Fruitvale Station (2013) costar Michael B. Jordan on Nov. 20.

Cozy on the Carpet Anthony Davis and Yvette Nicole Brown.

Kayla Oaddams/WireImage

Yvette Nicole Brown and her husband Anthony Davis are so in love at the 39th American Cinematheque award ceremony in Beverly Hills, California, on Nov. 20.

Woman in White Kim Kardashian.

TheRealSPW / BACKGRID

Kim Kardashian rocks a glossy look to Petra Collins’ party at Plaza on La Brea in Los Angeles on Nov. 20.

Icon Status Mick Jagger and Leonardo DiCaprio.

Darren Gerrish/WireImage

Mick Jagger and Leonardo DiCaprio celebrate One Battle After Another at The Hart Pub in London on Nov. 20.

Culturistas Curtain Call Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang.

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Las Culturistas podcast hosts Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang stop by new Off-Broadway play Messy White Gays at The Duke on 42nd Street Theater on Nov. 20.

Buttoned Up Amanda Seyfried.

Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty

Amanda Seyfried sits down to chat during a British Film Institute Conversation at BFI Southbank in London on Nov. 20.

Raise the ‘Roofman’ Kirsten Dunst and Channing Tatum.

Unique Nicole/Getty

Kirsten Dunst and Channing Tatum celebrate the digital release of Roofman at an event in West Hollywood, California, on Nov. 20.

Time Travelers Jelani Alladin and Jonathan Bailey.

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Fellow Travelers‘ Jelani Alladin and Jonathan Bailey reunite at the opening night after-party for the new musical Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) in N.Y.C. on Nov. 20.

Let Them Eat Cake Vanessa Williams and Dylan Mulvaney.

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Vanessa Williams and Dylan Mulvaney share smiles at the opening night after party for the new musical Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) at The Edison Ballroom in New York City on Nov. 20.

Something Blue Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, James Cameron, Stephen Lang and Oona Castilla Chaplin.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, James Cameron, Stephen Lang and Oona Castilla Chaplin pose together at a special screening and Q&A for Fire and Water: Making the Avatar Films in Burbank, California, on Nov. 20.

Set Off on an Adventure Karen Gillan.

TheImageDirect.com

Karen Gillan is in costume on the set of Jumanji 3 in Los Angeles on Nov. 20.

Break a Leg Kara Young and Nicholas Braun.

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Kara Young and Nicholas Braun pose at the opening night of their play Gruesome Playground Injuries in New York City on Nov. 20.

Funny Girl Kym Whitley.

Arturo Holmes/Getty

Comedian Kym Whitley glitters in a beaded floral gown at the Historically Black Colleges and Universities Honors in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 20.

Looking Back Don Cheadle and Regina Hall.

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

Don Cheadle and Regina Hall pose together at her SAG-AFTRA Foundation career retrospective in Los Angeles on Nov. 20.

This Must Be the Show! David Byrne and ensemble.

Taylor Wong

David Byrne has the audience seeing double during An Evening With David Byrne as part of his Who is the Sky Tour stop at The Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on Nov. 20.

Zip It Rose Byrne.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Rose Byrne smizes at the Museum of Modern Art’s If I Had Legs I’d Kick You screening in New York City on Nov. 20.

The Winner Takes It All FKA twigs.

Dave Benett/Getty

“Cellophane” singer FKA twigs wins Rolling Stone UK’s Album Award in London on Nov. 20.

Feel So Much Lighter Like a Feather Julianne Hough.

Vivien Killilea/Getty

Julianne Hough has the time of her life with Sandals Resorts at Sabrina Carpenter’s concert in Los Angeles on Nov. 20.

Boa Babe Camilla Luddington.

Vivien Killilea/Getty

Grey’s Anatomy actress Camilla Luddington looks festive at the Sandals Resorts Hyde Lounge during Sabrina Carpenter’s Los Angeles concert on Nov. 20.

Fashion Icons Daniel Julez J. Smith Jr. and Tina Knowles.

Amy Sussman/Getty

Solange Knowles’ son Daniel Julez J. Smith Jr. and Tina Knowles play dress up for H&M’s Beverly Hills concept store opening on Nov. 20.

Furry Friend Vanessa Lachey.

Phillip Faraone/Getty

Vanessa Lachey is all smiles at the launch of the Jellycat Ski Club at The Grove in Los Angeles on Nov. 20.

Big Brother Energy Anthony Mackie.

Roy Rochlin/Getty

Anthony Mackie suits up for the Big Brothers Big Sisters Of America 120th Anniversary Benefit at Cipriani South Street in New York City on Nov. 19.

Giving Back Keith Urban with St. Jude patients.

CME Group/Ryan McLemore

Keith Urban invites St. Jude patients to the stage during the CME Group Tour Championship benefit concert in Naples, Florida on Nov. 18.

Legacy of Love Letitia Wright, Taylor Simone Ledward and Michael B. Jordan.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Letitia Wright and Michael B. Jordan join late actor Chadwick Boseman’s wife Taylor Simone Ledward at his posthumous Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on Nov. 20.

Natalie in Paris Natalie Portman.

Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Natalie Portman goes for simple glam at the Paris premiere of A Private Life (Vie Privée) at Pathé Palace on Nov. 20.

Star on Set Mariska Hargitay.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Mariska Hargitay films new episodes of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit in New York City on Nov. 20.

Leading Lady Jodie Foster.

Aurore Marechal/Getty

Jodie Foster suits up for the Paris premiere of her French film A Private Life (Vie Privée) at Pathé Palace on Nov. 20.

Let the Games Begin Dwayne Johnson.

TheImageDirect.com

Dwayne Johnson looks pensive in costume while filming a scene for Jumanji 3 at a hot dog cart in Los Angeles on Nov. 20.

In Memory of Viola Davis.

JC Olivera/Variety via Getty

Viola Davis honors the late Chadwick Boseman, with whom she worked on Get on Up and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, at his posthumous Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on Nov. 20.

Fur Good Cynthia Erivo.

The Hapa Blonde/GC Images

Cynthia Erivo layers up in a chic turtleneck and statement coat as a guest of The View on Nov. 20 in New York City.

Dapper Darling Jameela Jamil.

Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty

Jameela Jamil co-hosts emergency aid organization Choose Love’s 10th Birthday Gala at Royal Albert Hall in London on Nov. 20.

Put a Bow on It Jordin Sparks.

Gary Gershoff/Getty

Jordin Sparks visits SiriusXM Studios in New York City on Nov. 20.

Model Status Sienna Miller.

TheImageDirect.com

Sienna Miller flaunts a vibrant coat in London’s Notting Hill for a casual photoshoot with a friend on Nov. 20.

Net Worth Jessie J.

Neil Mockford/WireImage

Jessie J rocks a netted black dress for the Rolling Stone UK Awards at The Roundhouse in London on Nov. 20.

Broadway Royalty Kristin Chenoweth.

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Kristin Chenoweth bundles up outside CBS Studio in New York City on Nov. 20, where she discussed her Broadway return with The Queen of Versailles on CBS Mornings.

Walkin’ ‘Round Sebastian Maniscalco.

TheStewartofNY/GC Images

Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco steps out in New York City on Nov. 20.

2 Blue Mark Ronson and Clive Davis.

Larry Busacca

Clive Davis and Mark Ronson pose together after a Nov. 19 screening of the documentary Do You Remember?, which chronicles the music executive’s career.

Shine Bright Sarah McLachlan.

Andrew Lepping/MSG Entertainment

Sarah McLachlan sparkles at The Beacon Theatre in New York City during her Better Broken Tour on Nov. 19.

Dancing on Her Own Robyn.

Spotify/Acne Studios

Swedish popstar Robyn sings and snaps on stage at Spotify and Acne Studios’ An Evening with Robyn event in Hollywood, California, on Nov. 19.

Yes, Chef! Alix Earle.

Steve Lucero/BFA.com

Dancing With the Stars standout Alix Earle hosts a Serving in Heels event with Caraway in Los Angeles on Nov. 19, making 3,000 meals for community members.

Host with the Most Orlando Bloom.

Madison Voelkel/BFA.com

Orlando Bloom hosts the Child Mind Institute’s annual Child Advocacy Award dinner in New York City on Nov. 18.

Fab Four Kate Young, Brigette Romanek, Audrey McLoghlin and Julianne Moore.

Kevin Czopek/BFA.com

Stylist Kate Young, designer Brigette Romanek, founder Audrey McLoghlin and Julianne Moore celebrate the opening of Frank & Eileen in New York City on Nov. 18.

Getting Their Flowers Gianna Harris, Drew Gehling and Alison Luff.

Courtesy

& Juliet stars Gianna Harris, Drew Gehling and Alison Luff celebrate the show’s three-year anniversary with Farmgirl Flowers bouquets inspired by the musical.

Gift Girlie AnnaSophia Robb.

Huy Luong

AnnaSophia Robb co-hosts Leatherology’s The Art of the Gift holiday event at Bar Cima in New York City

Seat Partners Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley.

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley take their new romance to the 2025 CMA Awards in Nashville on Nov. 19.

Duet Again! Keith Urban and Lainey Wilson.

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Lainey Wilson and Keith Urban, who performed together at the 2025 CMA Awards in Nashville, hang out at the ceremony on Nov. 19.

Hey There, Friend Jennifer Aniston.

Savion Washington/Variety via Getty

Jennifer Aniston rings in the season 4 finale of The Morning Show with Variety and Apple TV in Los Angeles on Nov. 19.

Chips on Her Shoulders Cynthia Erivo.

Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty

Cynthia Erivo looks wickedly beautiful backstage at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in New York City on Nov. 19.

‘Pitch Perfect’ Pic Brittany Snow and Jennifer Hudson.

Chris Haston/WBTV via Getty

Brittany Snow appears on a Nov. 20 episode of Jennifer Hudson’s talk show in Burbank, California.

Tulle Good Kelsea Ballerini.

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Kelsea Ballerini grins from ear to ear in a sheer red gown at the CMA Awards in Nashville on Nov. 19.

You Had to Be There Megan Moroney and Kenny Chesney.

Taylor Hill/WireImage

Collaborators Megan Moroney and Kenny Chesney snap a photo together on the red carpet of the CMA Awards in Nashville on Nov. 19.

Living on the Fringe Mickey Guyton.

Emma McIntyre/Getty

Mickey Guyton glows in bejeweled fringe at the 2025 CMA Awards in Nashville on Nov. 19.

Fan Favorite Couple Brendan McLoughlin and Miranda Lambert.

John Shearer/Getty

Miranda Lambert brings her husband Brendan McLoughlin as her plus-one to the CMA Awards in Nashville on Nov. 19.

Tip of a Cowboy Hat Shaboozey.

Taylor Hill/WireImage

Shaboozey shines on the red carpet in a glitzy jacket at the CMA Awards in Nashville on Nov. 19.

Country Crossover Lil Wayne and Tyler Hubbard.

John Shearer/Getty

Lil Wayne stops by the 2025 CMA Awards and snaps a photo with Tyler Hubbard in Nashville on Nov. 19.

Red Hot Jonathan Bailey.

Lloyd Bishop/NBC via Getty

Jonathan Bailey brings his Sexiest Man Alive energy to Late Night with Seth Meyers in New York City on Nov. 19.

Bob of the Century Leslie Bibb.

Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty

Leslie Bibb sits for a chat on The Tonight Show in New York City on Nov. 19.

Girls Together Tessa Thompson and Zoey Deutch.

Phillip Faraone/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

Tessa Thompson holds Zoey Deutch close for a photo at The Hollywood Reporter and Medicube Beauty’s dinner in West Hollywood, California, on Nov. 19.

Casual and Classy Greta Lee.

Presley Ann/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

An always-chic Greta Lee arrives at The Hollywood Reporter and Medicube Beauty’s dinner in West Hollywood, California, on Nov. 19.

Gray Anatomy Ellen Pompeo.

Phillip Faraone/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

Ellen Pompeo stands by the bar at The Hollywood Reporter and Medicube Beauty’s dinner in West Hollywood, California, on Nov. 19.

Finale Fashion Karen Pittman.

JC Olivera/Variety via Getty

Karen Pittman is all smiles at Variety and Apple TV’s The Morning Show finale and reception in Los Angeles on Nov. 19.

One Event After Another Leonardo DiCaprio.

Antony Jones/Getty

Leonardo DiCaprio sits for a conversation about One Battle After Another in London on Nov. 19.

Monochrome Moment Kelly Rowland.

Gary Gershoff/Getty

Kelly Rowland looks luxe in all gray as she stops by SiriusXM Studios in New York City on Nov. 19.

Back to ‘Bill’ Quentin Tarantino and Uma Thurman.

Frazer Harrison/Getty

Uma Thurman reunites with Kill Bill director Quentin Tarantino at Fortnite Now Playing in Hollywood, California, on Nov. 19.

Disney to Broadway Milo Manheim and Meg Donnelly.

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Milo Manheim supports his Zombies costar Meg Donnelly backstage at the Broadway production of Moulin Rouge! in New York City on Nov. 19.

Lacy, Oh Lacy Awkwafina and Heather Graham.

Sara Jaye/Getty

Awkwafina and Heather Graham celebrate Aisling Chin-Yee’s new documentary The Pink Pill: Sex, Drugs & Who Has Control about Cindy Eckert” in New York City on Nov. 19.

Hallelujah! Walton Goggins.

Sergio R Moreno/GTRES/Shutterstock

Walton Goggins looks thrilled to be at the photocall for GQ Men of the Year in Madrid on Nov. 19.

Match with Mom Nicky Hilton with daughters Theodora and Lily-Grace.

Craig Barritt/Getty

Nicky Hilton twins with her daughters Lily-Grace and Theodora at the Bloomingdale’s holiday window unveiling in New York City on Nov. 19.

Mad for Plaid Alicia Silverstone.

Craig Barritt/Getty

Alicia Silverstone pairs a sheer plaid shirt with a maxi skirt at the Bloomingdale’s holiday window unveiling in New York City on Nov. 19.

He’s the Boss Tony Danza.

Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty

Tony Danza suits up for the 2025 Central Park Conservancy gala and supper club in New York City on Nov. 19.

Spotted Out Lauren Miller Rogen and Seth Rogen.

Jerod Harris/Getty

Seth Rogen and his wife Lauren Miller Rogen arrive at Hilarity for Charity’s annual fundraiser to support Alzheimer’s research in Los Angeles on Nov. 15.

Concert Attire Kate Middleton and Prince William.

James Veysey/Shutterstock

Kate Middleton and Prince William break out their best formalwear for the annual Royal Variety Performance in London on Nov. 19.

Hello, Goodbye Gigi Hadid.

ASPN / BACKGRID

Gigi Hadid waves to the cameras as she passes by in a comfy fur coat after having lunch in New York City’s SoHo neighborhood on Nov. 19.

Twin Grin Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson.

Andreas Rentz/Getty

Song Sung Blue costars Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson premiere the film in Berlin on Nov. 19.

The Wizard and I Emilie Livingston and Jeff Goldblum.

TheStewartofNY/GC Images

Jeff Goldblum and his wife Emilie Livingston shut down the N.Y.C. sidewalk with their fashionable looks on Nov. 19.

Man on the Outside Ted Danson.

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Ted Danson continues his press run for the latest season of Man on the Inside in New York City on Nov. 19.

Acclaimed Actors Felicity Jones and Joel Edgerton.

Dave Benett/Getty

Train Dreams costars Felicity Jones and Joel Edgerton attend a lunch reception for the film in London on Nov. 19.

Legend at Work Chaka Khan.

Alexander Tamargo/Getty

Chaka Khan dazzles onstage at the HarbourView Equity Partners’ inaugural general meeting and CREATE Summit in Miami Beach, Florida, on Nov. 18.

Recipe for Success Brian Baumgartner.

Bush’s Beans

Brian Baumgartner serves up his chili at Bush’s Chili Nights dinner in New York City on Nov. 18.

A ‘Hedda’ Herself Tessa Thompson.

Todd Williamson

Tessa Thompson stops by a CAA screening of her film Hedda in Los Angeles on Nov. 18.

Major Musical Moment Kate Baldwin and Alex Newell.

Bruce Glikas/Getty

Kate Baldwin and Alex Newell commemorate Chicago‘s 29th anniversary backstage in New York City on Nov. 18.

Prints and Patterns Whitney Port and Scheana Shay.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Whitney Port and Scheana Shay hang out at Instagram and Dear Media’s Salon Dinner in West Hollywood, California, on Nov. 18.

Keep Moving, Like What’s Next Lorna Courtney, Gianna Harris and Maya Boyd.

Lorna Courtney, Gianna Harris and Maya Boyd of & Juliet perform a special encore of Ariana Grande’s “Yes, And?” in New York City on Nov. 18 in honor of the musical’s third anniversary.

Bread and Butter Iam Tongi.

Jason Crowley/BFA.com

American Idol winner Iam Tongi celebrates the 75th anniversary of King’s Hawaiian in New York City on Nov. 18.

Stockings Up Melissa Joan Hart.

Lex Merico/Ancestry

Melissa Joan Hart kicks off the holiday season with a one-night-only event at Ancestry Holiday Home on Nov. 18.

Sexiest Man Alive in the House Charlotte Triggs, PEOPLE’s Editor-in-Chief and GM, and Jonathan Bailey.

Craig Barritt/Getty

PEOPLE Editor-in-Chief Charlotte Triggs hosts Sexiest Man Alive Jonathan Bailey at a Wicked: For Good screening at People Inc. on Nov. 18 in New York City.

Bust a Move Julianne Hough, Zac Efron, Olivia Efron.

Eric McCandless/Disney via Getty

Dancing with the Stars host Julianne Hough greets Zac Efron and his little sister Olivia as they cheer on brother Dylan in the semifinals, taped in Los Angeles on Nov. 18.

Curtain Call Meryl Streep, Tom Hanks and Chet Hanks.

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Meryl Streep and Chet Hanks join a starry list of Tom Hanks’ fans during the opening night performance of his new play This World of Tomorrow in N.Y.C. on Nov. 18.

‘Gilded Age’ Giggles Carrie Coon and Morgan Spector.

Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty

Carrie Coon laughs alongside her on-screen husband Morgan Spector at HBO’s The Gilded Age event held in New York City on Nov. 18.