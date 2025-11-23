Trump officials prepare for potential cabinet shakeup after one-year mark

The White House is preparing for possible turnover in the Cabinet after President Donald Trump reaches the one-year mark of his term, potentially shaking up his otherwise stable team of secretaries, according to multiple people familiar with the discussions.

Trump’s cadre of secretaries, administrators and directors that form the official Cabinet has so far been relatively steady — by design, as officials close to the president aimed to avoid the imagery of Trump’s turnover-filled first term in office. But that could change as he completes his first year back in office in January.

At least one of the federal agencies that could see change is the Department of Homeland Security, the federal agency helmed by Kristi Noem that is charged with executing Trump’s campaign promise of mass deportation. Sources also said there could be turnover in the Department of Energy, currently run by Chris Wright, a former Colorado fracking executive whose relationship with the White House has frayed in recent months.

While there are ongoing discussions, officials stressed that no decisions have been made, and the Cabinet is expected to remain the same at least through the start of next year.

“The cabinet is not changing no matter how much CNN wishes that it would because it thrives off drama,” said White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt.

Friction at Homeland Security



Trump himself is happy with Noem, multiple sources told CNN, and he has consistently praised her in public and private settings. But behind the scenes, some top White House officials have become frustrated with chief adviser Corey Lewandowski, a longtime Noem confidante who was tapped early on to serve at DHS as a special government employee — a temporary status.

“The President loves Kristi. He loves the job she’s doing,” one senior White House official told CNN, pushing back on the notion that the former South Dakota governor was on the chopping block.

Lewandowski’s history with Noem, dating back to when she was governor, and their dual leadership of the department has prompted questions about whether the two would leave together, therefore opening the head position at DHS.

A familiar face in Trump’s orbit who helped run his 2016 campaign, Lewandowski has become ensconced at DHS and is often at Noem’s side. The enormous power he’s amassed has also put him in the crosshairs of some senior White House officials.

“Yes, he likes [Noem], but it has been brought to his attention that [Lewandowski] is a problem, and the agency is being mismanaged because of it,” a person close to the White House said.

At DHS, Lewandowski has directed the firings of personnel, requested employees be put on administrative leave, called agency leaders “to hold them accountable,” and been described as a micro-manager — including for the massive infusion of cash the department has received to ramp up deportations. Multiple sources told CNN Lewandowski has developed a reputation at the department of reprimanding officials who he views as slowing down the administration’s agenda.

“The tremendous results coming from the Department of Homeland Security – a historically secure border, safer American communities, and successful deportations of criminal illegal aliens – at President Trump’s direction and under Secretary Noem’s leadership, speak for themselves,” White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson said.

And a DHS spokesperson said in response to CNN’s questions: “Mr. Lewandowski certainly has reputation of reprimanding officials who impede or slow down the administration and undermine the will of the American people—the American people voted for Donald J. Trump, not a bureaucrat.”

In September, Trump convened a meeting with Lewandowski and Noem over the management of DHS, according to two people familiar with the event. One person said the Oval Office sit-down grew contentious, particularly between Lewandowski and Trump, who left the meeting irritated with Lewandowski. The tense meeting was notable to some inside the White House who believe that Lewandowski has only survived because of his strong relationship with the president.

Lewandowski’s relationship with many in Trump’s inner circle, including Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, is strained after the 2024 campaign, according to multiple people in and around the White House. Lewandowski was brought on to work for then-campaign co-chairs Wiles and Chris LaCivita just months before Election Day, with the candidate telling his former campaign manager he missed the old days of his first run for the White House.

The dynamic quickly devolved into a power struggle, with Wiles and LaCivita irked by Lewandowski’s efforts to constantly assert himself in high-level decisions, often taking his opinions directly to Trump, people familiar with the discussions told CNN at the time.

Lewandowski was sidelined before the campaign ended, and he didn’t score a top position in the West Wing. Instead, he ended up at Homeland Security with a temporary job status that is supposed to last for only 130 workdays in a yearlong period. Though Lewandowski began working for DHS soon after Trump returned to office, the spokesperson said he still had 40 days remaining.

When asked about the current relationship, a White House official noted that Wiles had a meeting with Noem and Lewandowski regarding FEMA this week.

During Trump’s first term, DHS often caught the ire of the president over not doing enough to clamp down on immigration. Over the course of that term, the department had five secretaries, three of whom served in acting capacities.

Wright has also found himself on the outs with the White House recently, people familiar with the dynamics told CNN, prompting speculation his job atop the Energy Department might be in a precarious position. The people familiar said that some White House officials have privately complained that Wright was slow-walking some initiatives that Trump promised during his campaign and that he has contributed to high turnover in some of the agency’s top jobs.

“Secretary Wright has been working lockstep with President Trump since day one to restore America’s energy dominance and safeguard our economic and national security,” White House spokeswoman Taylor Rogers said. “Thanks to the Trump Administration’s historic efforts to ‘DRILL, BABY, DRILL’, oil production hit an all-time record high in July while prices at the pump have fallen to the lowest in years.”

Energy Department spokesman Ben Dietderich also pushed back on the idea that Wright’s standing was shaky. “Just last week, President Trump called Secretary Wright ‘the number one energy person anywhere in the world.’ No serious person is buying this anonymously sourced fake news,” Dietderich told CNN.

This isn’t the first time that a Cabinet secretary has appeared to be on thin ice in Trump’s second term.

Earlier this year, the possible replacement of Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth was discussed at length after the revelation that he had accidentally shared sensitive information on a Signal chain to which a reporter had been added. Over the summer, Trump grew annoyed with Tulsi Gabbard, the director of national intelligence, over her stance on Iran’s nuclear capability.

Both Hegseth and Gabbard have remained in their jobs, but pressure to replace Hegseth could resurface in the coming weeks as the Pentagon’s internal watchdog is expected to release its report on the Signal incident, which — while not carrying any formal sanction for the Defense Secretary — could return the issue to the spotlight.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who is term-limited out of office in January, is among the Republican leaders expected to be under consideration for any potential openings in the Cabinet or administration. While the president has praised Youngkin, several Republicans close to Trump say, the two men have not had a direct conversation about any prospective role.

Youngkin, who turns 59 next month, saw his endorsed successor, Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears, defeated in a landslide on Nov. 4 in an embarrassing loss for the governor and his fellow Republicans in the state.

In a call with supporters before that election, Youngkin showered Trump with praise.

“Mr. President, I want to thank you,” Youngkin said. “You’ve cut trade deals, peace deals, you’ve brought huge investments back to the United States. I know that you will always put America first.”

The president responded in kind, calling Youngkin “one of the great governors in our country.” Trump added, “We’re very proud of you and the job you’ve done.”

The governor has told allies that he would be excited by the prospect of joining the Cabinet, should a vacancy arise, but he has expressed more interest in an economic or business portfolio, rather than one focused on immigration. One longtime friend, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Youngkin would likely be reluctant to assume the reins of Trump’s aggressive deportation policies at the Department of Homeland Security.

“It has been made clear that [Youngkin] is interested in working for the administration in some capacity,” one senior White House official told CNN.

A spokesman for Youngkin did not respond to a request for comment about the governor’s plans when he leaves office in January.

Youngkin is weighing his political future, allies say, even though he is uncertain whether he could find a suitable opening to match his ambitions. He made summer trips to Iowa and South Carolina, two key stops in any Republican presidential primary, to meet party activists and keep his options open.

Some Cabinet turnover is expected in any administration. During former President Joe Biden’s administration, the departments of Housing and Urban Development as well as Labor saw changes at the top, but neither vacancy occurred in the first two years.

This article has been updated with additional information.