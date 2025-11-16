Tiger Woods, Elin Nordegren support Charlie at Florida state championship

Tiger Woods is all smiles as he watches his son Charlie Woods play for Benjamin during the Class 1A state championship on Nov. 15, 2025. Alex Peterman / The Palm Beach Post

Charlie Woods’ mother Elin Nordegren offers him water and snacks in between holes at the Class 1A state championship on Nov. 15, 2025. Alex Peterman / The Palm Beach Post

Tiger Woods and Elin Nordegren line up with Benjamin golfers and parents, wearing big smiles as they celebrate the Class 1A state championship on Nov. 15, 2025. Alex Peterman / The Palm Beach Post

Tiger Woods watches his son, Charlie Woods, golf with The Benjamin School as the Buccaneers play on Day No. 2 of the Class 1A state championship on Nov. 15, 2025. Alex Peterman / The Palm Beach Post

Tiger Woods and fellow Benjamin friends and family share a laugh as they converse in the gallery and watch the Buccaneers play in the Class 1A state championship on Nov. 15, 2025. Alex Peterman / The Palm Beach Post

The Benjamin gallery, including Tiger Woods and Elin Nordegren, cranes their necks to watch a drive during the state championship on Nov. 15, 2025. Alex Peterman / The Palm Beach Post

Tiger Woods and ex-wife Elin Nordegren chat as they both watch son Charlie Woods play at the Class 1A state championship on Nov. 15, 2025. Alex Peterman / The Palm Beach Post

Tiger Woods and fellow Benjamin friends and family chat in the gallery and watch the Buccaneers play in the Class 1A state championship on Nov. 15, 2025. Alex Peterman / The Palm Beach Post

Tiger Woods walks the course at Mission Resort + Club where his son, Charlie Woods, plays with The Benjamin School as the Buccaneers play on Day No. 2 of the Class 1A state championship on Nov. 15, 2025. Alex Peterman / The Palm Beach Post

Charlie Woods embraces mother Elin Nordegren after he finished hole 18 during the Class 1A state championship on Nov. 15, 2025. Alex Peterman / The Palm Beach Post