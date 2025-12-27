Timothée Chalamet Refused a Stunt Double for ‘Marty Supreme’ Paddling Scene

NEED TO KNOW Kevin O’Leary confirmed in a recent interview that Timothée Chalamet did not want to use a body double for their butt-paddling scene in Marty Supreme

“He immortalized his ass on film for the rest of time,” the Shark Tank host said of Chalamet

Marty Supreme is in theaters now

Timothée Chalamet was fully committed to Marty Supreme.

The actor’s costar in the movie, Kevin O’Leary (of Shark Tank fame) confirmed in a Dec. 15 interview with The Hollywood Reporter that Chalamet, 29, himself took a paddle to the butt several times in a surprising sequence that sees his character get physically punished by O’Leary’s.

“That’s really Chalamet’s ass — he didn’t want the stunt double,” O’Leary, 71, told the outlet. “I said, ‘Timmy, I’m going to have to belt your ass, are you sure you want to do this?’ ”

“He immortalized his ass on film for the rest of time. That scene freaks me out even now,” said the businessman, who makes his acting debut in Marty Supreme.

In Marty Supreme, Chalamet portrays a man named Marty Mauser, a pro table tennis player who dreams of winning the world championships in 1952.

Much of the story revolves around Marty’s efforts to make enough money to travel to Japan and compete in the tournament there; along the way, he makes an enemy of O’Leary’s Milton Rockwell, a businessman who takes an interest in table tennis after meeting Marty.

The scene in question features Rockwell paddling Marty as part of a deal the pair make for Rockwell to bring Marty to Japan with him and participate in an exhibition match. The paddling comes as revenge for multiple times Marty insults the businessman throughout the movie.

As THR reported, O’Leary himself told Marty Supreme director Josh Safdie that he found the scene “pretty f—ing crazy” after filming, though he also claimed he himself would do “worse than this” if he and someone were in the same situation as Rockwell and Marty.

“I have no idea what the rules of acting are. I really don’t. I don’t give a s—. I’m never going to take acting lessons,” O’Leary told THR of making his acting debut. “I felt that I am Milton Rockwell — if I was in 1952, that would be me.”

Marty Supreme is in theaters now.