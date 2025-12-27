UND’s Canadian trio eager to open World Juniors – Grand Forks Herald

MINNEAPOLIS — Cole Reschny and Keaton Verhoeff have been in Ethan MacKenzie’s ear.

“They’ve given me the rundown of NoDak already,” MacKenzie said. “I had to give them a hard time about it. It’s fun. They’re great guys. They’re both energetic, fun, love being here and love playing hockey. It’s been great to get to know them.”

Reschny and Verhoeff are freshmen at UND. MacKenzie will be a freshman next year. Together, they’re making UND World Junior Championship history.

All three were officially announced to Canada’s roster Thursday.

It marks the first time in program history that UND has three representatives on Team Canada. UND had two players in 1982 and 1983. Since then, it hasn’t had more than one in a single World Juniors.

“It’s a dream come true,” Reschny said. “Very special opportunity ahead of me here. Getting the opportunity to go to camp and prove myself and make the roster is what I did, and now that it’s here, it’s exciting. I’m kind of itching to get going.”

Canada opens the World Juniors at 7:30 p.m. Friday night against Czechia in 3M Arena at Mariucci. Czechia knocked the Canadians out of the last two World Junior tournaments.

Canada also plays Latvia at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Denmark at 7:30 p.m. Monday and Finland at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in pool play.

The quarterfinals are set for New Year’s Eve.

“This is a dream you play for as a Canadian kid,” said Verhoeff, who is the sixth-youngest defenseman to make Canada’s World Junior team. “To have a chance to compete this year with the team is going to be pretty fun. Obviously, the location is pretty sweet, too, being in Minnesota. Being on U.S. turf is something special as well. I’m excited to get this tournament going and get to the fun part of the hockey here.”

Reschny is set to play a different role with Team Canada than he does at UND.

He’s been a center who plays the flank on the power play at UND. He is slotted in as a left wing who is playing between the dots on the power play for Canada.

“Obviously, at these events, there’s a lot of special players,” Reschny said. “You’re going to be in different positions and different areas you usually aren’t. I think my versatility plays into that. Obviously, it’s a different position than I’m playing back in North Dakota. That’s great getting those reps and getting that opportunity.”

Verhoeff is slotted as a depth player on the right side of Canada’s defensive corps.

The Canadians received a big boost on the right side with the NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins and Calgary Flames loaning Harrison Brunicke and Zayne Parekh for the World Juniors.

Verhoeff beat out Penn State freshman Jackson Smith, who went No. 14 overall in last year’s draft, to make the team. But according to

FloHockey’s Chris Peters,

Hockey Canada hasn’t registered Verhoeff yet, keeping roster flexibility. He cannot play until he’s officially registered.

“Hockey Canada brought a smaller group to camp this year, just to have that time to really get our systems going and really figure out the way we can play and really be predictable for each other,” Verhoeff said.

MacKenzie, who went undrafted last summer, was the biggest surprise of the group.

His stock has skyrocketed this season while playing for the Edmonton Oil Kings in the Western Hockey League. MacKenzie has signed to play at UND next fall.

“It’s been kind of a whirlwind, but it’s been a blast,” MacKenzie said. “There’s no better way to spend Christmas than playing hockey. I’m super pumped and super excited to be out here.”

This is MacKenzie’s first tournament representing Canada at any level.

“I want to be a strong defensive presence, blocking shots and doing whatever I can to stay in the lineup. . . play my game and use my feet to contribute,” MacKenzie said.

Canada’s team has been together for nearly two weeks now, preparing to get back in the medal column at the World Juniors.

MacKenzie also has been getting a crash course on next season.

“Me and Versy talk on the bench quite a bit,” MacKenzie said. “We’re hanging out a lot.”