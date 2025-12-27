Today’s famous birthdays list for December 26, 2025 includes celebrities Beth Behrs, Eden Sher

Birthday wishes go out to Beth Behrs, Eden Sher and all the other celebrities with birthdays today. Check out our slideshow below to see photos of famous people turning a year older on December 26th and learn an interesting fact about each of them.

Top celebrity birthdays on December 26, 2025

Metallica Band members Robert Trujillo, right, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett and James Hetfield attend the “Metallica Saved My Life” premiere at BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center during the Tribeca Festival on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Drummer Lars Ulrich turns 62

Fun fact: Hi father had worked as a director and actor.

Jared Leto arrives at the premiere of “Tron: Ares” on Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, at TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Actor Jared Leto turns 54

Fun fact: Starred in the film “Tron: Ares” earlier this year.

From left, Beth Behrs, Tichina Arnold, Cedric the Entertainer and Max Greenfield, cast members in the CBS television series “The Neighborhood,” pose together at a FYC (For Your Consideration) event for CBS programs at Paramount Studios, Wednesday, May 1, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Actor Beth Behrs turns 41

Fun fact: Appeared in episodes of “Castle” and “NCIS: Los Angeles” early in her career.

Sagar Radia, from left, Myha’la Herrold, Kit Harington, Marisa Abela and Ken Leung pose together at the “Industry” season three premiere at Metrograph on Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Actor Kit Harington turns 39

Fun fact: His first name is Christopher.

Eden Sher arrives at the Critics’ Choice Television Awards at the Beverly Hilton hotel on Sunday, May 31, 2015, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Actress Eden Sher turns 34

Fun fact: Gave birth to twins in 2021.

More celebrities with birthdays today

“America’s Most Wanted” host John Walsh is 80. Keyboardist Bob Carpenter with The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band is 79. Bassist George Porter Jr. of The Meters is 78. Humorist David Sedaris is 69. Drummer Brian Westrum of Sons of the Desert is 63. Guitarist J (White Zombie) is 58. Country singer Audrey Wiggins is 58. Guitarist Peter Klett of Candlebox is 57. Singer James Mercer of The Shins is 55. Singer Chris Daughtry (“American Idol”) is 46. Singer Jade Thirlwall of Little Mix is 33.

Other popular or historical birthdays on December 26th

Charles Babbage, inventor

Mao Zedong, Chinese revolutionary

Steve Allen, TV host

Carroll Spinney, original Big Bird actor

with The Associated Press

