Today’s famous birthdays list for December 26, 2025 includes celebrities Beth Behrs, Eden Sher

Birthday wishes go out to Beth Behrs, Eden Sher and all the other celebrities with birthdays today. Check out our slideshow below to see photos of famous people turning a year older on December 26th and learn an interesting fact about each of them.
Top celebrity birthdays on December 26, 2025
Drummer Lars Ulrich turns 62
Fun fact: Hi father had worked as a director and actor.
Actor Jared Leto turns 54
Fun fact: Starred in the film “Tron: Ares” earlier this year.
Actor Beth Behrs turns 41
Fun fact: Appeared in episodes of “Castle” and “NCIS: Los Angeles” early in her career.
Actor Kit Harington turns 39
Fun fact: His first name is Christopher.
Actress Eden Sher turns 34
Fun fact: Gave birth to twins in 2021.
More celebrities with birthdays today
“America’s Most Wanted” host John Walsh is 80. Keyboardist Bob Carpenter with The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band is 79. Bassist George Porter Jr. of The Meters is 78. Humorist David Sedaris is 69. Drummer Brian Westrum of Sons of the Desert is 63. Guitarist J (White Zombie) is 58. Country singer Audrey Wiggins is 58. Guitarist Peter Klett of Candlebox is 57. Singer James Mercer of The Shins is 55. Singer Chris Daughtry (“American Idol”) is 46. Singer Jade Thirlwall of Little Mix is 33.
Other popular or historical birthdays on December 26th
- Charles Babbage, inventor
- Mao Zedong, Chinese revolutionary
- Steve Allen, TV host
- Carroll Spinney, original Big Bird actor
with The Associated Press
