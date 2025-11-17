Tom Cruise Is a ‘Vibe’ as He Dances Up a Storm at Celebration for Debbie Allen

NEED TO KNOW Tom Cruise and Debbie Allen celebrated ahead of receiving their honorary Oscars by hitting the dance floor

The Mission: Impossible star, 63, and the actress and choreographer, 75, were seen dancing up a storm at an event hosted by the Debbie Allen Dance Academy in Los Angeles on Nov. 15

The pair are set to receive their honors at the 2025 Governors Awards on Nov. 16

Tom Cruise and Debbie Allen celebrated ahead of receiving their honorary Oscars by hitting the dance floor!

On Saturday, Nov. 15, the Mission: Impossible actor, 63, and the actress and choreographer, 75, showed off their dance moves together at an event hosted by the Debbie Allen Dance Academy in Los Angeles, just one day before the pair were set to receive their honors at the 2025 Governors Awards.

In one video shared on Instagram by producer and DJ D-Nice, Cruise and Allen could be seen facing each other on the dance floor and boogying, as they both laughed and smiled.

“Last night was a vibe! I kept the vibes flowing as we celebrated @therealdebbieallen in a major way. @tomcruise is invited to the barbecue! 🪩🕺🏾,” D-Nice captioned his post.

Another video posted on the official Debbie Allen Dance Company Instagram account showed the two stars getting down to “Candy” by Cameo and Maze & Frankie Beverley’s “Before I Let Go.”

“What an honor it was to celebrate @therealdebbieallen last night,” the post’s caption read. “As she prepares to receive her Honorary Oscar from the Academy, recognizing her extraordinary legacy in film, we gathered to reflect on the brilliance, courage and passion she continues to pour into the world.”

Cruise and Allen — along with Dolly Parton and production designer Wynn Thomas — are set to receive their Academy Honorary Awards on Sunday, Nov. 16.

The Academy first announced in June that the four would be receiving the honors, as Academy President Janet Yang said in a statement, “This year’s Governors Awards will celebrate four legendary individuals whose extraordinary careers and commitment to our filmmaking community continue to leave a lasting impact.”

The Academy said at the time that Cruise’s recognition was due to his “committed advocate of the theatrical experience, and he helped to usher the industry through a challenging time during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Yang continued, “The Academy’s Board of Governors is honored to recognize these brilliant artists. Debbie Allen is a trailblazing choreographer and actor, whose work has captivated generations and crossed genres. Tom Cruise’s incredible commitment to our filmmaking community, to the theatrical experience, and to the stunts community has inspired us all.”

“Beloved performer Dolly Parton exemplifies the spirit of the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award through her unwavering dedication to charitable efforts,” she added, concluding, “And production designer Wynn Thomas has brought some of the most enduring films to life through a visionary eye and mastery of his craft.”