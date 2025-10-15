TONIGHT IS the ‘BONGO NIGHT’ | World Sports

Only a win will do for Trinidad and Tobago’s senior men’s football team when they take on CONCACAF Group B leaders Curacao in a pivotal FIFA 2026 World Cup Qualifier, from 7 p.m. today in Willemstad.

The Soca Warriors, sitting third in the group with four points, need maximum points to keep alive their campaign to reach a second World Cup.

Curacao currently lead with seven points, while Jamaica are second on six. Anything less than victory could leave T&T’s qualification hopes hanging by a thread.

Head coach Dwight Yorke said his players are fully aware of the magnitude of the challenge and what’s at stake.

“We’re in a much better place, obviously coming off a huge victory against Bermuda,” Yorke said. “Now we come to Curacao knowing that Curacao is at the top of the table and quite rightly so. But we knew from the very beginning that this group was never going to be as straightforward as many people thought. What we have done is give ourselves a chance to get back into the mix of things.”

Yorke said the team is under no illusion about the task ahead but remains confident that his players can rise to the occasion.

“We’re going to be facing a very tough test in Curacao, but we are not under any delusion. I’ve always said to the players that we can only control what’s in front of us,” he pointed out. “They’re (Curacao) on a high after a very good victory against Jamaica. Everyone here on the island is upbeat, optimistic, and so are we. We’re at a very critical stage of the competition. A victory certainly will put us one step closer to qualifying.”

With all 26 players fit and ready, Yorke believes the team’s growing confidence and depth will be key to getting the job done. “That’s the beauty when things are getting heated up,” he said.

“It’s a dream for a manager to have everyone fit and eager. We’ve turned that negative environment from earlier results into a positive very quickly. A victory here tomorrow (today) will be huge for us, and the players are fully aware of what it will take to overcome Curacao.”

The former Manchester United striker also dismissed any concerns about the artificial surface at the Ergilio Hato Stadium, insisting adaptability will be vital.

“The surface is going to be a little bit different — not the usual one for a football pitch — but it’s for both sets of players,” Yorke noted. “If it’s good for them, it’s good for us. We’re not going to make any excuse. If we play to our full potential, we have enough in our locker to overcome it.”

Yorke said his players must embrace the pressure of the moment and deliver when it matters most.

“Players have to stand up and be counted. If you’re going to qualify for the World Cup, you have to come into these types of games and get results. There’s no hiding place,” he stressed. “We have a squad capable of competing with the very best in this competition. If we play to our full potential, we can overcome and get the result we came here looking for.”