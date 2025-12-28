True Detective season 5: everything we know so far about the hit HBO Max show’s return

By / December 28, 2025

True Detective season 5: key information

– Renewed in February 2024
– Production may begin in February 2026
– HBO’s Francesca Orsi mentioned a 2027 release
– Expected to be an entirely new cast
– Nicolas Cage reportedly “deep in talks” to star
– Plot details remain firmly under wraps
– Issa López signed on as showrunner after Night Country success

True Detective season 5 is officially on the way and while there’s no confirmation from HBO Max on a release date, there’s certainly been some hints. Fortunately, we’ve been putting in some of our own dossier together with all the intel on the next instalment – and there’s plenty to talk about.

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Scroll to Top