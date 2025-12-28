True Detective season 5: everything we know so far about the hit HBO Max show’s return

True Detective season 5: key information – Renewed in February 2024

– Production may begin in February 2026

– HBO’s Francesca Orsi mentioned a 2027 release

– Expected to be an entirely new cast

– Nicolas Cage reportedly “deep in talks” to star

– Plot details remain firmly under wraps

– Issa López signed on as showrunner after Night Country success

True Detective season 5 is officially on the way and while there’s no confirmation from HBO Max on a release date, there’s certainly been some hints. Fortunately, we’ve been putting in some of our own dossier together with all the intel on the next instalment – and there’s plenty to talk about.

The anthology drama has been a huge success since its first season in 2014. A new murder case, a new cast, and new ways to thrill its audience has followed for the four seasons since. And the last season was a total hit with 93% on Rotten Tomatoes from critics, making its season 5 renewal totally understandable.

So, when it comes to True Detective season 5, here’s everything we know so far from release date prediction, predicted cast, plot rumors, and more.



Full spoilers for True Detective seasons 1-4 to follow. Plus, potential spoilers for True Detective season 5.

True Detective season 5 was given its official renewal in February 2024, as reported by Variety. And it’s looking like a 2027 release window, if the words of HBO’s Head of Drama Series and Film, Francesca Orsi, hold true.

Speaking to Deadline, she revealed the new season’s potential launch date way back in February 2025, as well as revealing an entirely new setting: “It’s set in New York, in Jamaica Bay. Issa has a lot to say, not unlike she did with Night Country. It’s a different milieu but just as powerful.”

And, as hinted at by Orsi, Issa López, the creator of True Detective: Night Country will be continuing to take the lead in season 4, thanks to a new overall multi-year deal with HBO.

Deadline goes on to report that filming on the new season was “slated to begin in the coming months”, but it seems that those coming months has turned into a year with the official FTIA listing revealing a shoot date of February 2, 2026. Though nothing has been confirmed yet by HBO.

True Detective season 5 trailer

There’s no True Detective season 5 trailer just yet (Image credit: HBO)

Given the cast and crew are yet to enter production and a reported release window of 2027, there’s no True Detective season 5 trailer just yet.

For season 4, the trailer came out just a month before the show premiered on HBO. So, I’d predict we won’t be seeing a trailer until at least late 2026, early 2027, which would mark three years since season 4’s release.



Sounds like a lot, right? Well, season 4 came out five years after season 3 and season 3 came out four years after season 2. So, we might actually be getting spoiled.

True Detective season 5 predicted cast

Issa López will reportedly take the reins for season 5 (Image credit: HBO)

At time of writing, there were no official cast announcements for True Detective season 5. But, one big screen star was reportedly “deep in talks”, as per The Hollywood Reporter in August 2025.

And that star is Nicolas Cage, somewhat of a stranger to the world of TV aside from his upcoming role in Prime Video’s live-action Spider-Man Noir series or hosting a singular season of Netflix comedy History of Swear Words.

Nothing’s confirmed though, but THR reported he was “up for an as-yet-unknown role in the anthology drama.”

Here’s to hoping he’s as good at solving crime as he is at stealing the Declaration of Independence.

Responding to the news of Cage’s potential role, Matthew McConaughey, who famously played Ruse Cohle in season 1, even threw his hat in the ring.

During a conversation with Variety in September 2025, he said: “We nailed that first season. But if it’s a script like that first one, with that fire and originality, I’d do it.”

True Detective season 5 story speculation

A new murder case and a whole new cast seems likely (Image credit: HBO)

The last instalment of True Detective was season 4’s Night Country starring Jodie Foster and Kali Reis, and it left some serious questions unanswered.

But, as is the case with an anthology series, each season is self-contained. So, it seems incredibly unlikely that we can use any of the previous seasons to hint at what’s to come for True Detective season 5.

Historically, every season of True Detective starts with a new murder. And we’d imagine an entirely new cast and story will spawn for this next season.

One thing we do know is that whoever this new cast are and whatever mysterious plot comes next, it’ll take us away from Alaska and into New York. Jamaica Bay, to be precise.

And, as far as Issa López is concerned, there’s going to be a lot to love about this new season. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, she revealed: “I’m dying for everyone to know because it’s very different and very exciting. It’s even darker and even more twisted. I can’t wait to put it out there. “

Will True Detective return after season 5?

Could McConaughey and Harrelson reprise their roles?

There’s no official news on whether True Detective will return for a season 6, but that’s not totally surprising given season 5 is yet to get a release date.

But, there is something we should talk about and that’s thanks to the show’s creator, Nico Pizzolatto.

Speaking to Variety back in May 2025, Pizzolatto mentioned that there’s a potential for Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson to return: “I actually have another story for Cohle and Hart that – who knows? — maybe we’ll do it one day.

“It’s character-based again. But it’s not something I’ve written or anything. It’s just, I had that in my head. And we’ve talked about getting back together and doing it, and I think the guys are open to it. It’s just a question of whether that would ever happen or not.”

Add this to what McConaughey said about being open to a script, as discussed above, it feels like something’s simmering under the surface.

Whether it turns into a full boil, I’ll keep my ear to the ground and update here whenever there’s any official news.

