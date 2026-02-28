Trump warns of ‘war’ casualties without Congress declaring war

President Donald Trump launched military strikes against Iran early Saturday and warned that the “lives of American heroes may be lost” in what he described as a “war,” triggering a swift backlash from lawmakers over his decision to attack without congressional authorization.

In an eight-minute video posted on Truth Social, Trump announced that “the United States military began major combat operations in Iran,” called the operation “massive and ongoing,” and suggested that “the lives of courageous American heroes may be lost and we may have casualties — that often happens in war.”

The statement drew immediate rebukes from lawmakers who invoked the costs of past wars in the Middle East.

“I lost friends in Iraq to an illegal war. Young working-class kids should not pay the ultimate price for regime change and a war that hasn’t been explained or justified to the American people,” Sen. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., said in a post on X, referencing his service as a Marine.

“We can support the democracy movement and the Iranian people without sending our troops to die,” he continued.

Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky. — a frequent critic of the Trump administration who has called for Congress to reassert itself on the power to declare war — quickly labeled the strikes “acts of war unauthorized by Congress.”

Massie is one of the lead sponsors of a war powers resolution aimed at reining in the Trump administration’s ability to pursue military action against Iran without congressional approval.

House Democrats were poised to force votes this week on that Massie resolution, which is co-led by Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif. Senate Democrats were planning to force a vote on a similar resolution this week as well.

Prior to Saturday’s attack, the votes on those resolutions were expected to be close, with defections from members in both parties and chambers. Republicans have been divided over the value of an all-out push for regime change in Iran, as opposed to a limited strike. Democrats were facing defections from centrists wary of Iran’s threatening stance toward Israel. Both groups may be tested by the strikes, which the U.S. and Israel jointly conducted and which Trump suggested have the ultimate goal of toppling the Iranian regime.

“To the great, proud people of Iran, I say tonight that the hour of your freedom is at hand,” Trump said in a video statement. “When we are finished, take over your government. It will be yours to take.”

That approach may be welcomed by Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., who earlier this week threw his weight behind a push for regime change.

“In my view, if you’re going to do something there, you better well make it about getting new leadership,” Thune told reporters Thursday.

