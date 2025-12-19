Trump’s 24-Hour Blitz to Win Voters

Bonus checks. New holidays. A return to the moon.

In the span of less than 24 hours, President Donald Trump unveiled a series of initiatives with widespread appeal — with promises of more to come — as he also contends with falling popularity and economic uncertainty.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The president approved sending $1,776 checks to active-duty soldiers and designated the days before and after Christmas as federal holidays for 2025, surprise moves that came just as many Americans wrap up their work and school duties for the year to spend time with family.

Trump on Thursday also handed out wins to his allies in the cannabis and space industries through long-sought executive orders that also carry broad appeal: relaxing rules for marijuana use and sending astronauts back to the moon.

The president even got a present of his own. The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts board — stacked with Trump’s hand-picked allies — voted Thursday to rename the Washington venue after the president, dubbing it the Trump-Kennedy Center.

The attempts to spark joy, at least for some constituencies, follow a string of bad news for the president: tumbling poll numbers, a weak jobs report and mounting concern among Republicans that they are poised for a shellacking in the 2026 midterm elections. The swirl of negative economic trends and growing discontent among his GOP allies has intensified pressure on Trump to tap his executive power to reframe the narrative.

“Republicans appreciate that this is going to be a challenge for them when it comes to affordability and the midterms,” Annalyse Keller, a GOP strategist, told Bloomberg Television Thursday.

The economic pressures come alongside a cascade of other unwelcome headlines. This week alone brought a controversial profile of Trump’s chief of staff and backlash to his comments over the death of director Rob Reiner. Friday marks the deadline for the Justice Department to release a trove of documents tied to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, a move the president had opposed for months before reversing course in the face of public pressure.

Several hundred thousand files will be released on Friday, and more are in the offing over the coming weeks, according to Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche.