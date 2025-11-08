Week 11 FCS Football Preview & Predictions

This may be a must-win game for both teams if they want to feel comfortable on Selection Sunday. Youngstown State is 5-3 against the FCS (5-4 overall), needing to win its final three games to avoid finishing 7-5 overall. The Salukis are 6-3 overall, but have a non-Division I win, meaning they’ll have to win their last three games to reach eight Division I wins.

Prediction: Youngstown State (35-31)

This game could have a massive impact not only on the Southland Conference race but also on the FCS Playoff picture.

Prediction: Southeastern Louisiana (38-14)

Everything about this game is a true unknown. You have questions about Chase Mason’s health and his availability. Will Indiana State beat SDSU twice? Did the upset loss wake the Jacks up? We also don’t know which South Dakota team we will see on Saturday. Do we get the South Dakota team that locked in and upset North Dakota last week? Or do we see the same USD we saw in a disappointing performance against Illinois State and Lamar? Your guess is as good as mine.

Prediction: South Dakota State (23-20)

The race for the SoCon auto bid could come to an end on Saturday. Mercer has won seven consecutive games since a Week 1 upset loss, while Western Carolina has won six straight games since an 0-3 start, in which Taron Dickens was unavailable. A win for Mercer will secure the SoCon auto bid, while Western Carolina will need to win this weekend, along with a win in one of its last two games, to receive the auto bid.

Prediction: Mercer (45-35)

North Dakota State has continued to roll, moving to 9-0 overall with five ranked wins, including last week’s victory over Youngstown State. This will be another chance to further solidify themselves as the No. 1 team in the country. On the other side, North Dakota’s five-game win streak was snapped with an upset loss against South Dakota. The Hawks could put themselves right back into the Top 8 seed conversation with a win.

Prediction: North Dakota State (34-27)