What does ‘67′ mean? Domino’s is using the slang for a pizza deal

Domino’s Pizza is leveraging the most popular TikTok trend of 2025 — “67.”

The two-numbers-turned-word started trending in June and since then has increased more than sixfold, and the surge shows no signs of stopping, according to Dictionary.com.

Domino’s is capitalizing on the trend by offering a large, one-topping pizza for $6.70, the pizza chain announced on social media. The same kind of pizza ordered online Thursday cost more than $18 without the deal.

“‘Six seeeven!’ — it’s a phrase that has captivated kids, perplexed parents and frustrated teachers across the country. What does it mean? Apparently nothing, but Domino’s is here to change that!,” the pizza chain said in a statement to MassLive. “We’re bringing some pizza, levity and value to the trend that is taking Gen Z and Gen Alpha by storm.”

Customers must order online and use the code “67.” The deal is for carryout orders only. Domino’s said the deal runs until Sunday, Nov. 16.

What does ’67′ mean?

Despite its widespread use, the meaning of “67″ is notoriously vague. Last month Dictionary.com named “67″ (pronounced “six-seven”) its 2025 “Word of the Year” even though the the site admitted its team is “still trying to figure out exactly what it means.”

The term can be written as “6 7, 6-7 or six-seven” but it is never pronounced as “sixty-seven,” the site explained.

The origin of “67″ is thought to be a song called “Doot Doot (6 7)” by Skrilla. But it was quickly reinforced by viral TikToks featuring basketball players and a boy who will forevermore be known as the “67 Kid.”

The viral term quickly became a source of frustration, with teachers trading tips online about how to get their students to stop saying “67″ constantly in the classroom.

Yet, even as the term caused widespread disruption, Dictionary.com said the meaning of “67″ is considered “complicated.”

For some, it can mean “so-so” or “maybe this, maybe that,” especially when paired with its signature hand gesture, where both palms face up and move alternatively up and down.

Some children are also using it as an opportunity to frustrate older adults as a reply.

For instance, if a parent asks their kid, “Hello, darling child, how was school today?”

The child may say, “67!”

Dictionary.com says the most defining feature of “67″ is that it’s indefinable.

“It’s meaningless, ubiquitous, and nonsensical. In other words, it has all the hallmarks of brainrot,” the site said. “It’s the logical endpoint of being perpetually online, scrolling endlessly, consuming content fed to users by algorithms trained by other algorithms. And what are we left with in the wake of this relentless sensory overload? 67. Still, it remains meaningful to the people who use it because of the connection it fosters.”