What Is Jordan Smith From The Voice Doing Now?

As soon as Jordan Smith stepped onto the Season 9 stage of The Voice in 2015, it didn’t take long for the Coaches or the nationwide audience to fall in love with the powerhouse star.

How to Watch Watch The Voice Mondays at 9/8c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

Whether you’re reliving Smith’s mind-blowing Blind Audition of Sia’s “Chandelier” that earned him a 4-Chair Turn from Coaches Adam Levine, Gwen Stefani, Pharrell Williams, and Blake Shelton, or looking back on his jaw-dropping performances week after week of the NBC competition, Smith remains one of The Voice‘s most iconic Artists thanks to his unforgettable pipes and incredible affinity for connecting with the crowd. The Season 9 lineup was stacked with mesmerizing talent, but as part of Team Adam’s formidable crew, Smith emerged triumphant as the season’s champion, and the years since his rise to victory have been anything but quiet. Not only is Smith returning to The Voice for an epic Battle of Champions showdown among other champions, but he’s also been booked and busy in his music career.

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Big notes and dynamite cover tracks defined Smith’s incredible Voice journey, and his time since winning the NBC competition has been marked by artistic evolution, new music, and some high-profile performances. Check out what the Season 9 star has been up to, below:

Jordan Smith has released new music

Following his victory, Smith wasted no time stepping into the recording studio, releasing his debut album Something Beautiful in 2016. Boasting sweeping ballads, the release was reminiscent of Smith’s powerhouse tenure on The Voice, but signaled a turn toward intimate and personal releases.

In 2018, Smith’s album Only Love saw The Voice champion creatively thrive as he wrote half the album’s 12 tracks. From piano ballads and pop songs, Smith’s chameleonic talent shines on the release. That same year, Smith graced fans with a holiday album, Tis’ the Season. In the years that followed, Smith released his 2023 album The People’s Hymnal, a gospel record that blends timeless passion with modern arrangements.

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Beyond going on tour from time to time, the Season 9 champion appeared at the 42nd People’s Choice Awards in 2016 to perform Billy Preston’s “You Are So Beautiful” alongside David Foster. In October 2025, Smith joined the energizing lineup for the Big Blue Madness, a celebration commemorating the kick-off to the Kentucky Wildcats’ basketball season, singing an electrifying cover of “You’ll Never Leave Harlan Alive” to introduce a player from Harlan, Kentucky.

Jordan Smith was featured on the soundtrack for Deadpool 2

Smith’s hard work in the studio paid off. In 2018, he was recruited to write a power ballad for the Deadpool 2 soundtrack, which was performed by the incomparable Celine Dion. Following Dion’s release of the “Ashes” music video, Smith took to social media to share his euphoria over working with an entertainment legend.

“Showtime, Mama! #deadpool2 \ So honored and completely humbled to have written this song for the incomparable @celinedion,” Smith captioned the Instagram post. “Never doubt the power of hard work or the importance of small beginnings.”

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Jordan Smith stole the show again on American Song Contest

Smith’s competitive drive runs deep, as he has continued to captivate audiences after winning The Voice. In 2022, Smith was a contestant on the NBC competition series American Song Contest. Formatted similarly to Eurovision, Smith represented his home state of Kentucky while dazzling Judges Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg — as well as the viewers voting at home — with his original single “Sparrow.”

Smith was unsurprisingly a frontrunner throughout the high-stakes competition, which saw vocalists from all over the country duking it out for the honor of penning the country’s next big hit. While Smith ultimately placed third in the competition, viewers enjoyed getting to see his spellbinding star power again.

Jordan Smith returns to Team Adam for The Voice: Battle of Champions

Don’t miss Smith’s epic return in The Voice‘s first-ever All-Star Showdown, airing Monday, April 6 at 9/8c on NBC and available to stream the next day on Peacock.