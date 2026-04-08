Jaylen Brown hypes up Celtics teammate Jordan Walsh for playoff opportunity

By / April 8, 2026

April 7, 2026, 7:35 p.m. ET

BOSTON — Boston Celtics youngster Jordan Walsh became an NBA champion in his rookie year, but that doesn’t mean he’s experienced in the playoffs. In fact, he entered just 8 postseason games in his first two seasons with the C’s, averaging a little over 3 minutes per outing in that short span.

The 2026 NBA Playoffs should be a different story. Walsh is averaging career-highs across the board and despite the return of Celtics star Jayson Tatum (who is an obvious starter over the third-year Celtic), he is still earning more playing time than in previous seasons. That could hint at a larger role in the upcoming postseason, and Celtics star Jaylen Brown is excited on his teammate’s behalf.

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