What is U.S. President Donald Trump’s approval rating in January 2026?

Jan. 8, 2026, 4:29 a.m. ET

Closing in on the first year of his second term, U.S. President Donald Trump and his administration generated a constant cycle of headline news.

Most recently, the U.S. asserted itself in Venezuelan affairs, capturing the country’s leader, Nicolás Maduro, on Jan. 3. Maduro was brought to America and indicted on four counts, accused of leading a 25-year narco-terrorism conspiracy, though he denied involvement in drug trafficking.

Trump, meanwhile, has shared plans regarding the country’s involvement in Venezuelan oil moving forward, saying that America would “rebuild the oil infrastructure.”

More: Congressman Van Drew, Gov. Murphy to talk beach erosion solutions

Here’s where Trump’s approval ratings are hovering as the year 2026 begins.

Donald Trump approval rating in New Jersey: Civiqs

Here’s Trump’s approval rating in New Jersey, according to data from online survey platform Civiqs.

On job approval (as of Jan. 5):

Approve — 34%.

34%. Disapprove — 63%.

— 63%. Neither — 4%.

On general opinion (as of Jan. 2):

Favorable — 41%.

— 41%. Unfavorable — 56%.

56%. Unsure — 3%.

Donald Trump national approval rating: Civiqs

Here’s Trump’s national approval rating as of Jan. 2, according to data from online survey platform Civiqs.

Favorable — 41%.

— 41%. Unfavorable — 56%.

56%. Unsure — 3%.

More: South Jersey health care underwent some of these major shakeups in ’25

Donald Trump national approval rating: Reuters/Ipsos

Here’s Trump’s national approval rating, according to data from Reuters/Ipsos.

Reuters/Ipsos noted that their polls are conducted online with responses from American adults nationwide. Data dashboards include margins for error.

On job performance (as of Jan. 5):

Approve — 42%.

42%. Disapprove — 56%.

On handling the economy (as of Dec. 15):

Approve — 33%.

33%. Disapprove — 58%.

On immigration policies (as of Dec. 15):

Approve — 41%.

41%. Disapprove — 52%.

Donald Trump current national approval rating: The Economist

Here is Trump’s approval rating as of Jan. 6, according to data from The Economist:

Approve — 39%.

39%. Disapprove — 56%.

56%. Don’t know — 4%.

For December’s approval ratings, visit courierpostonline.com to see previous reporting on the topic.

Note: The polls and data shown in this article are compiled from a variety of sources, platforms and sample sizes. This page reflects the most updated data available as of Jan. 6 at 1:30 p.m.

Contributing: Kinsey Crowley, Lauren Villagran, Mike Snider, Cybele Mayes-Osterman, USA TODAY.

Kaitlyn McCormick writes about politics, education and trending news across South Jersey for the Courier-Post, The Daily Journal and the Burlington County Times. If you have a story she should tell, email her at kmccormick@usatodayco.com. And subscribe to stay up to date on the news you need.