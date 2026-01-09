Sebastian Korda vs Alex Michelsen Preview, Head-to-Head, Prediction, Odds, and Betting Tips | Brisbane International 2026

Match Details

Fixture: Sebastian Korda vs Alex Michelsen

Date: January 9, 2026

Tournament: Brisbane International

Round: Quarterfinal

Category: ATP 250

Venue: Queensland Tennis Centre, Brisbane, Australia

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $680,140

Live Telecast: USA – Tennis Channel | UK – Sky Sports | Canada – TSN+

Sebastian Korda vs Alex Michelsen Preview

Sebastian Korda and Alex Michelsen will clash in an all-American quarterfinal showdown at the Brisbane International 2026.

Korda beat Valentin Vacherot 7-6 (1), 6-3 to set up a second-round date with defending champion and third seed Jiri Lehecka. After matching each other shot for shot for most of the first set, the American raised his level.

Korda bagged the last three games of the set to claim the opener. Both were on serve after three games in the second set. Unfortunately, Lehecka was unable to continue after that due to an injury and opted to retire, thus sending his opponent into the next round.

Michelsen fought past James Duckworth 6-7 (4), 7-6 (2), 6-3 to reach the second round, where compatriot and eighth seed Learner Tien awaited him. A single break of serve in his favor was all Michelsen needed to clinch the first set.

Michelsen was all over Tien in the second set, and didn’t give his fellow countryman any opening to work his magic. He bagged five games on the trot to complete a comfortable 6-4, 6-2 victory.

Sebastian Korda vs Alex Michelsen Head-to-Head

This will be the first career meeting between them, so the head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Sebastian Korda vs Alex Michelsen Odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Sebastian Korda -210 +1.5 (-550) Over 22.5 (-125) Alex Michelsen +160 -1.5 (+310) Under 22.5 (-115)

(Odds via BetMGM)

Sebastian Korda vs Alex Michelsen Prediction

While it certainly wasn’t the way he wanted to win, Korda still made it through to the quarterfinals thanks to Lehecka’s mid-match retirement. He also snapped his seven-match losing skid against top 20 players with the win. He struck 11 winners against seven unforced errors, and didn’t lose a single point behind his first serve.

After being thoroughly tested by Duckworth in his opener, Michelsen put his best foot forward against Tien in the previous round. He didn’t drop his serve even once, and erased the only break point that he faced with ease. He won 82 percent of his first serve points, and struck 19 winners compared to 16 unforced errors.

Korda had a 22-18 record in 2025, while Michelsen compiled a 25-27 record. Both had a losing record against top 50 players last year. Korda had a 7-14 against them, while Michelsen went 8-14. Both have competed quite well so far in Brisbane, though Korda seems to be in slightly better form, thus making him the favorite to win this contest.

Pick: Sebastian Korda to win in three sets.

Also read:

“This Emma Raducanu Shade” – Fans Tease Iga Swiatek After Pole Panics Over Ruined Wildcard Stat At United Cup Press Conference

Taylor Townsend’s Painful Goodbye To Son Adyn Before Leaving Him Behind For Australian Open 2026

LOOK: Coco Gauff’s Australian Open 2026 Outfit Revealed

College Sports Network has you covered with the latest news, analysis, insights, and trending stories in tennis, college football, men’s college basketball, women’s college basketball, and college baseball!