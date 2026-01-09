When Will Fortnite Servers Be Back Up? Fortnite January 9 Downtime, Explained

The first Fortnite update of 2026 has arrived, bringing new content and changes to the game, resulting in the customary downtime, and this guide has all the details of when to expect servers to return.

After a packed schedule of Winterfest content, Fortnite still has plenty to offer during Chapter 6 Season 1, which won’t come to an end until early March, and the January 9 update has plenty to offer.

For all the details on the Fortnite downtime duration and what’s coming in the January 9 update, Insider Gaming has you covered.

When Will Fortnite Servers be Back up?

Arrival. Image via Epic Games

Fortnite’s servers will be down for several hours for the January 9 update, and there’s no confirmed time for their return. However, previous downtime indicates how long the game will be unavailable.

Server downtime in mid-season updates typically lasts for three to four hours, though the wait can be longer if any issues are discovered.

This means that servers should be back up after the January 9 update somewhere between 5 AM ET and 8 AM ET, so keep an eye on social media around these times to check if the servers are back online.

Once the servers are back online, make sure to have a look at the latest content on Insider Gaming for guides on all the major additions and tips to help you.

The biggest additions in the January 9 update in Fortnite are the launch of a major South Park collab, introducing new cosmetics in the Item Shop and in-game content.

A free Mini Pass will be available during the South Park collab, along with a makeover to the Wonkeeland POI, which is transformed into Cartmanland, and the addition of the Stick of Truth Mythic item.

The January 9 update will also bring a new five-player limited-time game mode, while removing Winterfest content from the game, and there will also be updates to other game modes, including Blitz and Reload.

Full patch notes and content reveals should be shared by Epic Games on the official Fortnite blog during the downtime.

What are you most excited for in Fortnite’s January 9 update? Share your thoughts in the Insider Gaming Discord.

For more Fortnite, check out the rumors of a Chainsaw Man collab coming to the game, and take a look at the ranking of every Fortnite season in 2025.