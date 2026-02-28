What many ATP players are now saying about Novak Djokovic’s serve, according to Chris Eubanks

Add as preferred source on Google

Novak Djokovic has continued to defy the odds on the ATP Tour so far this season.

The Serbian star, a winner of 24 Grand Slam singles titles, is chasing an elusive 25th major – a title that would put him one clear of Margaret Court’s all-time total.

Djokovic came very close to realising that goal at the 2026 Australian Open, but he was stopped in the final by Carlos Alcaraz, who became the youngest player in tennis history to complete the ‘Career Grand Slam’ in men’s singles events.

At 38 years old, Djokovic is still managing to produce an exceptional standard of tennis, and his serve in particular remains a key weapon in crucial moments.

Novak Djokovic has always been a player who rises to the occasion in the biggest moments.

This trait has been demonstrated throughout his career – most recently during his Australian Open semi-final comeback against Jannik Sinner.

Chris Eubanks, a Wimbledon quarter-finalist in 2023, has discussed what players on the Tour think about Novak Djokovic’s game – particularly, his serve.

Speaking on the Served podcast with Andy Roddick, Eubanks said: “Many players who I have spoken with who have played this person say the one area of his game that doesn’t get talked about nearly enough is Novak.

Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP via Getty Images

“They say he is one of the most clutch servers ever! To see what it used to look like and what it is now is incredible.”

Andy Roddick then continued the discussion, adding: “Look at it now and how smooth it is, start to finish, then go find something when he was throwing grenades in 07 and 08!

“The elbow was super low, the racket was open. The two most improved areas of a great player’s game that maybe I have ever seen are both Novak. Serve and fitness.

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz’s serving statistics in the Australian Open final

Novak Djokovic Carlos Alcaraz Aces 4 9 Double Faults 2 2 First-serve percentage 71% 69% First serve points won 66% 77% Second serve points won 61% 71% Break-point conversion 2/6 5/16

“The second serve was nothing. It was all disjointed. So his serve over time has gone from less than Tour average to maybe one of the best 10 on Earth now. Spot serving on a fast court!”

Eubanks added: “And it’s clutch. Anyone who has played Novak says that when it’s 15-30, he puts it on a dime! They say it’s consistent like that.

“And then maybe you get a missed first serve, so you are thinking second serve, 30-40, break point, this is my chance, and he hits a 110mph cutter. And you are like man, I didn’t think he was going that big.

“They say that he is so clutch with his serve and a lot of players say they didn’t realise it until they got on court with him.

“They say they can get a quick little sniff and might have chance, and it’s ace, unreturnable, crazy spots and game.”

Novak Djokovic said his serve is ‘underrated’

After missing just six first serves in his semi-final win against Grigor Dimitrov at the 2025 Miami Open, Djokovic admitted that he felt his serve was ‘underrated’ by onlookers.

“Obviously I’m a baseline player,” Djokovic said, as per Tennis 365. “Most of my career return and backhand are probably the shots that have been talked about the most when it comes to my game and success.

“Maybe the serve has been a bit underrated, but I always liked my serve, particularly when it comes to accuracy and precision. That’s what I was looking for.

Photo by IZHAR KHAN / AFP via Getty Images

“I was never really looking to ramp up the miles per hour on the serve. I mean, it’s great if you can serve 130-miles-an-hour serve, but I’d rather serve 120 miles an hour and hit the line and hit the perfect spot in the box because that’s what either wins you a point or gives you an easy first shot in the rally.

“I think I’ve been serving pretty well this year. Maybe some other elements in my game haven’t been working particularly well, but serve was solid.”

Djokovic went on to lose the 2025 Miami Open final to Jakub Mensik, 6-7, 6-7. The occasion marked Mensik’s first Masters 1000 title win.