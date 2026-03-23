It feels like our trip to Graceland was only yesterday, but Paradise Season 2’s penultimate episode has almost arrived.

While our weeks won’t feel complete without new episodes of Dan Fogelman’s hit Hulu series, we can rest easy knowing that Paradise will return for Season 3, and that Season 2’s final two episodes will deliver signature twists, sci-fi shockers, highly-anticipated answers, and new burning questions.

Last week, we learned all about “Jane.” And ICYMI, Paradise Season 2, Episode 6 stars Nicole Brydon Bloom and Ryan Michelle Bathé broke down Jane’s backstory, her Wii origin story, and her jaw-dropping gift to Bathé’s character Stacy. And when we left Xavier (Sterling K. Brown) he finally laid eyes on his long lost wife Teri (Enuka Okuma). So we’ve been dying to see what happens next!

Hulu’s official synopsis for Paradise Season 2, Episode 7, “The Final Countdown,” is as follows: “Xavier has unfinished business. Meanwhile, Sinatra meets with Link as Paradise prepares for a potential threat.”

So what time does Paradise Season 2, Episode 7 come out on Hulu? Here’s everything to know about Paradise Season 2, Episode 7, including premiere date, time, how many episodes are in Paradise Season 2, and more.

When Does Paradise Season 2, Episode 7 Come Out? Paradise Season 2, Episode 7 Premiere Date:

Curious when Paradise Season 2, Episode 7 comes out? You can stream Paradise Season 2 Episode 7 starting Monday, March 23. But depending on which timezone you’re in you may be able to watch sooner…

What Time Does Paradise Season 2, Episode 7 Come Out?

New episodes of Paradise Season 2 premiere on Hulu Mondays at 12:00 a.m. ET, which means they’ll be available to stream on Sundays at 9:00 p.m. PT. So Paradise Season 2, Episode 7 will be streaming on Monday, March 23 at 12:00 a.m. ET / Sunday, March 22 at 9:00 p.m. PT.

How Many Episodes Are In Paradise Season 2?

Like Season 2 before it, Paradise Season 2 consists of eight episodes.

Paradise Season 2 Episode Guide: When Do New Episodes Of Paradise Season 2 Come Out?

After Paradise Season 2’s three episode premiere on Monday, February 23, new episodes of Paradise will drop weekly on Mondays — or Sundays if you’re on the west coast! Looking for a Paradise Season 2 episode guide with corresponding dates? We’ve got you covered:

Season 2, Episode 1 : Monday, February 23

: Monday, February 23 Season 2, Episode 2: Monday, February 23

Monday, February 23 Season 2, Episode 3: Monday, February 23

Monday, February 23 Season 2, Episode 4: Monday, March 2

Monday, March 2 Season 2, Episode 5: Monday, March 9

Monday, March 9 Season 2, Episode 6: Monday, March 16

Monday, March 16 Season 2, Episode 7: Monday, March 23

Monday, March 23 Season 2, Episode 8: Monday, March 30

How To Watch Paradise: Hulu Streaming Info

Photo: Disney/Ser Baffo

Since Paradise is a Hulu original series, you’ll have to be a subscriber to watch. (You can also watch through Hulu on Disney+ if you’re a bundle subscriber.) Season 1 aired on broadcast following its finale, so it’s likely that will be the case with Season 2. But until then, here’s how to watch:

If you’re new to Hulu, you can get started with a 30-day free trial on the streamer’s basic (with ads) plan. After the trial period, you’ll pay $10.99/month. If you want to upgrade to Hulu ad-free, it costs $18.99/month.

If you want to stream even more and save a few bucks a month while you’re at it, we recommend subscribing to one of the Disney+ Bundles, all of which include Hulu. These bundles start at $12.99/month for ad-supported Disney+ and Hulu and goes up to $32.99/month for Disney+, Hulu, and Max, all ad-free.

Stay tuned for more Paradise Season 2 coverage from Decider.