What to stream this weekend: ‘Predator: Badlands,’ ‘Rental Family’

Shannon Gorman and Brendan Fraser in “Rental Family.” James Lisle/Searchlight Pictures

‘Rental Family’

Brendan Fraser plays an American actor living in Japan whose new job leads to surprisingly deep human connections in “Rental Family,” now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu. Fraser’s character starts working for a company where actors are hired by strangers to stand in as their spouses, parents, and others in real-life situations. Globe film critic Odie Henderson gave “Rental Family” 3½ stars in his review, praising the film for not being “afraid to deal with repercussions,” while doing so “with humor and intelligence.” Available on Disney+ and Hulu

‘Song Sung Blue’

Opening day at Fenway Park is just around the corner, but “Song Sung Blue,” now streaming on Peacock, will have you belting out “Sweet Caroline” well before the season’s first 8th inning sing-along. The biopic stars Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson as a couple who fall in love after meeting at a state fair and end up forming a Neil Diamond tribute band. Hudson earned the film’s sole Oscar nomination, for best actress. Available on Peacock

New TV show now available to stream

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Jennifer Garner in “The Last Thing He Told Me.” Apple TV

‘The Last Thing He Told Me’

Jennifer Garner is back for season 2 of “The Last Thing He Told Me,” streaming Friday on Apple TV. Based on the book of the same name by Laura Dave, the series stars Garner as Hannah, a woman who must unravel the mystery surrounding her missing husband, Owen (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau), while keeping her stepdaughter Bailey (Angourie Rice) close. The new season is based on Dave’s latest novel, “The First Time I Saw Him,” and will see the family trying to reunite as drama from their past bubbles to the surface. Available on Apple TV

Binge-worthy weekend TV pick

Gabriel Basso as Peter Sutherland in “The Night Agent.” NAZIM SERHAT FIRAT/NETFLIX

‘The Night Agent’

Returning for its third season is Netflix’s hit espionage action thriller “The Night Agent,” which released all of its new episodes on the streamer earlier this week. Gabriel Basso reprises his role as FBI agent Peter Sutherland, whose latest globe-spanning mission involves stopping assassins and tracking down secrets that could upend the government. Available on Netflix

Thia (Elle Fanning) and Dek (Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi) in “Predator: Badlands.” 20th Century Studios

‘Predator: Badlands’

Director Dan Trachtenberg has reinvigorated the “Predator” franchise with his trio of entries, with the latest, “Badlands,” arriving on Disney+ and Hulu this week. The film centers around Dek (Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi), a runt of his Yautja clan, who flies off to a deadly planet to slay a supposedly unkillable monster in order to prove his worth to his family of predators. Dek gets some help on his journey from Thia, a leg-less Weyland-Yutani synthetic played by Elle Fanning, with Henderson praising her performance as “an absolute, hilarious joy” in his 3½-star review. Available on Disney+ and Hulu

Matt Juul is the assistant digital editor for the Living Arts team at The Boston Globe, with over a decade of experience covering arts and entertainment.

Matt Juul can be reached at matthew.juul@globe.com.