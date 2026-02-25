What Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been up to as couple remains under the radar

Welcome to New York!

Travis Kelce gave rare insight into what he and Taylor Swift have been up on the latest “New Heights” episode.

The Kansas City Chiefs player, 36, described tuning in from Manhattan as the USA men’s hockey team won gold at the 2026 Winter Olympics on Sunday.

Travis Kelce (pictured above in July 2025) revealed what he and Taylor Swift have been up to on Wednesday’s “New Heights” episode. Travis Kelce/Instagram

The athlete told listeners Wednesday he and the Grammy winner have been in New York City. newheightshow/Instagram

“Me and Tay watched the entire game,” the athlete told listeners Wednesday. “It was so f–king epic. From the first drop of the puck, that game was nonstop action and had me at the edge of my seat at 8:05 in the morning.

“Man, I loved every minute of it,” Kelce continued of the weekend win.

The tight end noted that he and Swift, also 36, called Ed Kelce mid-game because it was Travis’ dad’s birthday.

The duo (pictured above in July 2025) watched the 2026 Winter Olympics in Manhattan. Travis Kelce/Instagram

Kelce (pictured above in October 2023) gushed over the “f–king epic” game. GC Images

“We gave him a shout and talked to him a little,” the three-time Super Bowl winner recalled.

Later in the episode, Travis dropped another hint that he was still in the Big Apple as he described “the snow coming down right about now.”

He said, “They weren’t lying [about this blizzard]. I’m on the East Coast right now, and it is coming down and I f–king love it, man. When you haven’t seen snowfall in awhile and it turns the entire place white and bright, it is just so magical.”

The pair (pictured above in November 2025) called Ed Kelce to wish him a happy birthday during this weekend’s game. GC Images

Travis (pictured above on Feb. 13) also opened up on the podcast about NYC’s recent blizzard. IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Travis acknowledged that it is “hard to get around if the city isn’t taking care of it.”

His brother and co-host, Jason Kelce, railed against the snowfall he’s been experiencing in Pennsylvania, calling it a “pain in the ass.”

Travis did not give further insight into what else he and Swift have been up to while remaining under the radar.

He did not mention his fiancée (pictured above in November 2025) elsewhere in the episode. GC Images

The couple are set to wed later this year after their August 2025 engagement. Taylor Swift / Instagram

While Travis made appearances at multiple Super Bowl events earlier this month, the “Catching Kelce” alum and Swift have not been spotted out and about together since January.

At the time, the couple — who are set to walk down the aisle in Rhode Island in June — enjoyed a Los Angeles date night at the time.

The pair have been together since the summer of 2023, with Travis getting down on one knee in August 2025.