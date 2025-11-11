What Will Happen This Week (November 10-14)?

The Beyond the Gates spoilers for November 10-14 have been shared online. Notably, the first episode of the week will be a rerun of an older episode. This week, viewers can expect Kat and Eva’s war, Dani and Andre facing a challenge in their marriage, and Derek finding a new love interest, among other developments.

Created by Michele Val Jean, the soap opera set against the backdrop of Washington follows multiple families. The central protagonists are the Duprees, a wealthy family that lives in a gated community. Supporting characters include other families like the Richardsons, McBrides, and Thomases.

Here is a preview of Beyond the Gates spoilers for November 10-14, 2025.

Monday, November 10, 2025 – Rerun

This episode is a rerun of a previous episode, and fans who have been missing Doug following his death can be excited as he is prominently featured.

In this episode, Dani and Andre come to an agreement while Doug pressures Vanessa into making a tough choice. Meanwhile, Anita learns of Ted’s indiscretion from Nicole, while Kat confesses her confusing feelings for Tomas to Chelsea.

Tuesday, November 11, 2025

Eva and Kat’s feud reaches new heights, and the pair go to war, inadvertently bringing innocents into the crossfire. Meanwhile, a new handsome person in town catches Hayley’s attention. Smitty and Martin struggle to parent teens, while Izaiah discusses his complicated relationship with Elon.

Wednesday, November 12, 2025

Andre engages in a conversation with Anita and Vernon, while Dani prepares for a Forrester Creations shoot. Meanwhile, Ted and Leslie handle their daughters Kat and Eva’s feud, in their own ways. Derek reaches out to Shanice for support while Naomi helps Ashley move on.

Thursday, November 13, 2025

Dani and Andre make an important decision regarding their marriage’s future after coming across a challenge. Meanwhile, Vernon, who has been keeping some secrets, is worried about them leaking. Nicole grants a request from her ex but warns of the consequences.

Kat and Smitty encounter each other, making things awkward for both of them, especially since the former was indirectly responsible for Samantha’s near loss of virginity to Nathan.

Elsewhere, Derek grows incredibly close to a co-worker.

Friday, November 14, 2025

Joey catches Randy, whom he suspected had a connection with Hayley, in a lie and demands answers from him. Meanwhile, Hayley and Bill have dinner with Naomi and Jacob, while Anita is forced into a tough spot with Leslie. Elsewhere, Vanessa, spurred by memories of Doug, helps a friend.

