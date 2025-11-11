Gunfire on the Firing Line: Parris Island Recruit Shot During Training

A Marine recruit is recovering after getting shot during rifle training at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island in South Carolina.

The recruit was hit shortly after 12 p.m. on Nov. 5 during live-fire marksmanship training, a Marines spokesperson told Military.com. Emergency crews took him to Beaufort Memorial Hospital, where he is listed in stable condition. The hospital would not discuss his care and sent all questions back to Parris Island. The Marines are not releasing the recruit’s name or hometown until next of kin are notified.

The service would not say whether the recruit shot himself or if another recruit fired the round—or if the gunfire was intentional or accidental.

“The exact circumstances are under investigation, and it would be premature to speculate on the cause,” they said.

Military.com reached out to NCIS for comment.

Shot On The Range

The gunfire happened on a live-fire range used by thousands of recruits annually as they qualify with the M16 service rifle. Marine officials said no changes to range safety rules have been announced, adding that they remain committed to strict training standards.

A similar injury happened Aug. 15 when Pvt. Aduel Goddard, an 18-year-old from Williamsburg, Michigan, was shot in the leg during live-fire drills. That case is still under review, according to publication The Island Packet.

Recruits spend 13 weeks grinding through weapons qualification and combat drills. Every Marine fires real bullets. Every Marine trains under pressure.

Marine investigators now want to know what went wrong. They will interview recruits and drill instructors. They will inspect the weapon. They will review range safety logs. Results may take months. The findings are not always made public.

Capt. John Hardin, who confirmed the recruit’s condition, said live-fire training continues as usual.

