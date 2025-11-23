When is the Season 3 finale of ‘Tulsa King’? How to watch

Editor’s note: Season 3 spoilers ahead!

The Season 3 finale of “Tulsa King” is coming in hot following an explosive Episode 9 and the introduction of Samuel L. Jackson’s Russell Lee Washington Jr., who has been tasked to kill Sylvester Stallone’s formidable Dwight “The General” Manfredi.

However, the two men share history and end up joining alliances. But that doesn’t mean Dwight is off the hook. Quiet Ray (James Russo) is still on his back and wants him out.

Stallone, who is also an executive producer on the series, vowed that his character will survive everything that is thrown his way.

“The fate of my character?” Stallone told AARP, according to TVLine. “Well, he’s not going to be shot. He’s not going to be run over. He’s not going to find a lump in his neck and that’s the end.”

Watch it here: Stream your favorite shows, the biggest blockbusters and more.

The actor said his character has already been through a lot, spending more than two decades in jail for a crime family that eventually abandoned him, so he doesn’t deserve to die.

“Every gangster goes out on a stretcher,” Stallone said. “I want this guy, because he already suffered for 25 years, keeping his mouth shut, to actually revel in the fact that he went out as a success and didn’t face any kind of death threat or demise.”

In Season 3 of the series, Manfredi battles on multiple fronts as he fights to save his distillery and protect himself and his family.

“As Dwight’s empire expands, so do his enemies and the risks to his crew,” Season 3’s logline says. “Now, he faces his most dangerous adversaries in Tulsa yet: the Dunmires, a powerful old-money family that doesn’t play by old-world rules, forcing Dwight to fight for everything he’s built and protect his family.”

The introduction of the Dunmires also puts Manfredi in a compromising position that could jeopardize all of his operations in Tulsa, Oklahoma, with the stakes higher than ever.

Here’s what to know about the final episode of “Tulsa King” and when it will release.

We’ve got room on the couch! Sign up for USA TODAY’s Watch Party newsletter for more recaps of your favorite shows.

When does the final episode of ‘Tulsa King’ Season 3 come out?

The Season 3 finale of “Tulsa King” will drop on Sunday, Nov. 23, on Paramount+ at midnight ET / 9 p.m. PT (previous day).

Season 3 of “Tulsa King” premiered on Sunday, Sept. 21, and all prior episodes are available to stream on Paramount+, as are Seasons 1 and 2.

Watch ‘Tulsa King’ Season 3 on Paramount+

How to watch ‘Tulsa King’ Season 3 finale

Season 3 of “Tulsa King” is available to stream exclusively on Paramount+, with the season finale scheduled to drop at midnight ET / 9 p.m. PT (previous day) on Sunday, Nov. 23.

Seasons 1 and 2 of the series are also available to stream on Paramount+.

‘Tulsa King’: Stream on Paramount+

Need a break? Play the USA TODAY Daily Crossword Puzzle.

‘Tulsa King’ Season 3 cast

The cast of Season 3 of “Tulsa King” includes:

Sylvester Stallone as Dwight “The General” Manfredi

as Dwight “The General” Manfredi Frank Grillo as Bill Bevilaqua

as Bill Bevilaqua Garrett Hedlund as Mitch Keller

as Mitch Keller Samuel L. Jackson as Russell Lee Washington Jr.

as Russell Lee Washington Jr. Beau Knapp as Cole Dunmire

as Cole Dunmire Isabella Heathcote as Cleo Montague

as Cleo Montague Martin Starr as Bodhi

as Bodhi Jay Will as Tyson

as Tyson Annabella Sciorra as Joanne

as Joanne Robert Patrick as Jeremiah Dunmire

as Jeremiah Dunmire Chris Caldovino as Goodie

as Goodie McKenna Quigley Harrington as Grace

as Grace Kevin Pollak as Musso

as Musso Mike “Cash Flo” Walden as Bigfoot

as Bigfoot Vincent Piazza as Vince Antonacci

as Vince Antonacci Michael Beach as Mark

as Mark James Russo as Quiet Ray

as Quiet Ray Dana Delany as Margaret

as Margaret Neal McDonough

Watch ‘Tulsa King’: Sign up for Paramount+

Watch ‘Tulsa King’ Season 3 finale trailer

Contributing: Gabe Hauari, USA TODAY

Saman Shafiq is a trending news reporter for USA TODAY. Reach her at sshafiq@gannett.com and follow her on X and Instagram @saman_shafiq7.