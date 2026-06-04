Where to watch Pakistan vs. Australia live stream, TV channel, start time for 3rd ODI

Pakistan will host Australia in the final match of the three-game ODI series at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Thursday.

The hosts won the first encounter to get their noses in front, but the Aussies pulled one back in the second, riding on a brilliant spell by Nathan Ellis as the pacer finished with 4/33 figures.

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Interim captain Josh Inglis and Cameron Green scored patient half-centuries to guide Australia to a par score of 231 in their 50 overs on a dusty track.

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Matt Short (3-36), Matt Kuhnemann (1-41), Adam Zampa (1-30) and Tanveer Sangha (1-22) shared the rest of the six wickets with Ellis getting Maaz Sadaqat and the big fish, Babar Azam, early in the innings.

Shadab Khan kept Pakistan in the match with a fighting 71-run innings of 104 balls, but as wickets kept falling at the other end, pressure grew on him. He was ultimately dismissed by Sangha, which brought the end of Pakistan’s innings.

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Much has been spoken about the rank turners that have been belted out in the first two games, and it remains to be seen if Pakistan continue to favour the spin-first strategy in the decider.

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Pakistan vs. Australia 3rd ODI live stream, TV channel

Here’s how to watch the third ODI between Pakistan and Australia in India:





There is no TV broadcast or live stream facility of the Pakistan vs. Australia ODIs in India.

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What time does Pakistan vs. Australia 3rd ODI kick off?

The first ODI between Pakistan and Australia will be played at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Pakistan.

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It will kick off at 4:30 p.m. local time, which translates to 5:00 p.m. IST on Thursday, June 4, in India.

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Pakistan vs. Australia squads, team news

There have been a lot of questions over Shadab Khan’s selection after his ordinary bowling performances, but coach Mike Hesson continues to back him. Hence, Pakistan should field an unchanged XI.

Pakistan predicted playing XI: Sahibzada Farhan, Maaz Sadaqat, Babar Azam, Ghazi Ghori(w), Arafat Minhas, Salman Agha, Abdul Samad, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi(c), Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed

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Australia benched Billy Stanlake and brought in Adam Zampa after he recovered from the neck spasms, and it is believed that the team management will back him if there is another spinning track offered in Lahore.

Australia predicted XI: Matt Short, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis (c) (wk), Matt Renshaw, Cameron Green, Marnus Labuschagne, Oliver Peake, Nathan Ellis, Matt Kuhnemann, Adam Zampa, Tanveer Sangha

Pakistan vs Australia ODI schedule

Here’s the schedule for the three-match ODI series between Pakistan and Australia:

Match Date Venue Time (IST) 1st ODI May 30 Rawalpindi 5:00 p.m. 2nd ODI Jun 2 Lahore 5:00 p.m. 3rd ODI Jun 4 Lahore 5:00 p.m.

Pakistan vs Australia: Betting Odds

Pakistan are the favourites to win this match at 1.66 on Dafa, while the odds for Australia to win are 2.18.

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* Odds are correct at time of publish but subject to change.