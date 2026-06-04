Fan runs onto court, briefly stopping Game 1 of NBA Finals

SAN ANTONIO — A fan ran onto the Frost Bank Center court during the fourth quarter of Wednesday night’s NBA Finals and attempted to take a selfie with San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama, halting play before the New York Knicks’ 105-95 Game 1 victory.

The incident occurred with 6:28 remaining and New York holding a 92-86 lead. The fan ran onto the court with a cellphone in his right hand, stopped in front of Wembanyama and Knicks center Mitchell Robinson near the 3-point line and then quickly was pushed away by two security guards as he attempted to take the picture.

Replays showed Wembanyama looking confused and smiling in the direction of the phone.

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“I’ve never been in that situation,” Wembanyama said. “I didn’t know how to act. It really surprised me, almost as much as that time [when] a bat crossed the court,” before a January 2024 game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

After security apprehended the fan, the game was further delayed because Spurs guard Dylan Harper lost control of the ball while being guarded by Knicks forward Mikal Bridges shortly before the incident. After huddling, the officiating crew called for a jump ball at center court because it was unable to determine which team last had possession of the ball. Wembanyama won the tip and the game continued.

Spurs coach Mitch Johnson brushed off the fan incident as much ado about nothing.

“I don’t think it was an event at all,” he said. “I thought security got him out of there. I think everybody moved on to the next play.”

Wembanyama, meanwhile, had more pressing concerns than the brief fourth-quarter encounter.

“I was bad tonight,” he said after scoring 26 points on 6-for-21 shooting to go with 12 rebounds and six turnovers. “It’s not more complicated than that. … I think we let that one go.”

Any fan who runs onto the court during an NBA game is subject to ejection, a potential ban from future events at the arena, and even the possibility of criminal charges. It wasn’t immediately known if the fan involved in Wednesday’s incident was arrested.