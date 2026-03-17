White Sox prospect Sam Antonacci turning heads at WBC: ‘He’s made a tremendous impression’

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — It has gotten somewhat lost in the aftermath of catcher Kyle Teel’s injury, but infield prospect Sam Antonacci has burst onto the scene with a productive spring for the White Sox and for Team Italy at the World Baseball Classic.

Antonacci, who hit a two-run home run in Italy’s 8-6 win over Team USA on Tuesday night, has been a key contributor this spring with the Sox, batting .308 in six games. Despite his bat-to-ball skills, however, Antonacci will start the season in the minors.

“He’s made a tremendous impression [with Team Italy], not surprised,” general manager Chris Getz said. “From the beginning when we signed him, the feedback we were getting from our player-development crew, his stops at different affiliates last year, this is a kid that can do a lot of different things to help a team win.

“What he’s about, what he brings on a daily basis, it’s a winning style of baseball that’s going to fit in well here. I’m confident that the South Side is going to enjoy watching Sam Antonacci when the time comes.”

Getz said the Italian coaching staff has enjoyed Antonacci’s competitiveness. He plays a hard-nosed, high-effort style a la Chase Meidroth.

Baldwin sidelined

Outfielder Brooks Baldwin had an MRI exam Tuesday for inflammation in his right elbow. He had been out of the lineup for most of the last week.

“I think it was something that popped up when he was throwing,” manager Will Venable said before the game Thursday. “It’s similar to what he felt last year. He’s felt this before, and as far as the exact timeline of when the pain came about, [that’s] better coming from him.”

Venable didn’t sound too optimistic about Baldwin being ready for Opening Day, which would open up a spot for Tristan Peters, Derek Hill or Jarred Kelenic.

Hill, a first-round pick of the Tigers in 2014, finished with five outs above average last season. He’s a plus runner and a good defender. The Sox’ outfield defense is a question mark at best, so Hill could be a consideration.

“Elite defense,” Venable said. “He’s a guy that goes out there and makes all the plays. He’s somebody that you know is able to do different things at the plate — lay down bunts, can move guys over. He’s been around for a little bit, but [he’s] still very much trying to establish himself. And I think part of that is just understanding his skill set. I think we’re seeing that this spring.”

Kay rounding into form

After signing a two-year, $12 million contract in the offseason, left-hander Anthony Kay isn’t fighting for a rotation spot. That certainty is a big boost as he gets reacclimated to a major-league schedule.

“It’s definitely been a little bit of a transition period because Japan was the seven-day schedule,” he said Wednesday. “It’s been really good; the training staff has been really good; the pitching coaches have been really good. We have some good communication in figuring out what we need to do.”

SOX 3, GIANTS 3

Derek Hill hit a solo home run in the third inning, and Lenyn Sosa opened the scoring with a solo homer in the second inning.

• Right-hander Jonathan Cannon struggled with his command, allowing four walks in his fourth spring-training appearance. He pitched 3⅓ innings and allowed two runs and five hits.

• On deck: Cubs at Sox, 3:05 p.m. Friday, Glendale, Riley Martin vs. Davis Martin.