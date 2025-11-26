Who is Jordan Chiles? Learn about ‘Dancing with the Stars’ finalist

Jordan Chiles would be the third Olympic gymnast to win “Dancing with the Stars” if she takes home the Mirrorball trophy on finale night.

Chiles is one of five finalists on Season 34 of the reality competition show, which will air its live finale on Nov. 25. She is partnered with professional dancer Ezra Sosa, who is in his second season and first finale on the show.

The Olympic gymnast follows in the footsteps of several peers who took to the ballroom floor before her. Most recently, Chiles’ Olympic teammate Suni Lee competed on “Dancing with the Stars” Season 30, where she placed fifth. Another teammate, Simone Biles, came in fourth place on Season 24.

Before them, Olympic gold medalists Shawn Johnson and Laurie Hernandez both earned Mirrorball trophies on Season 8 and Season 23, respectively.

What is Jordan Chiles known for?

Jordan Chiles is an Olympic gymnast who competed for the United States at both the 2020 and 2024 Olympic Games.

She earned a gold medal in Paris 2024 and a silver medal in Tokyo 2020, both in the team events.

Chiles also took third place in the floor exercise in Paris 2024, but the fate of her bronze medal is in limbo after a years-long controversy over scoring rules.

While Chiles initially finished fifth in the floor exercise final, Chiles’ coach appealed her score, arguing Chiles had not been given full credit for a leap in the routine. A review panel agreed, adding 0.100 to her score, which put her on the podium.

When the Romanian team appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, it ruled in their favor, arguing that the inquiry had been filed after the 60-second deadline. But there appear to be multiple flaws in the board’s decision, prompting backlash from Team USA and an ongoing legal battle.

How old is Jordan Chiles? How tall is Jordan Chiles?

Jordan Chiles is 24 years old and stands at 4 foot, 11 inches.

She is currently a senior at the University of California, Los Angeles, where she competes on the school’s gymnastics team.

Where is Jordan Chiles from?

Jordan Chiles is originally from Vancouver, Washington, where she graduated from Prairie High School.

She moved to Spring, Texas, in 2019 to train at the World Champions Centre and her UCLA gymnastics bio notes her hometown as Houston, Texas.

How to watch ‘DWTS’ finale

Melina Khan is a national trending reporter for USA TODAY. She can be reached at melina.khan@usatoday.com.