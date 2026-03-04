Who is running against Greg Abbott in 2026?

AUSTIN, TEXAS – DECEMBER 8: Texas Governor Greg Abbott speaks at a press conference at the Governor’s Mansion on Monday, Dec. 8, 2025 in Austin. Governor Abbott and Lieutenant Governor Patrick announced a new effort to encourage the increase of the number of Turning Point USA chapters in Texas schools. (Photo by Aaron E. Martinez/The Austin American-Statesman via Getty Images) Austin American-Statesman/Hearst/The Austin American-Statesman vi

Texans will decide in the 2026 election whether to elect a new governor or if Gov. Greg Abbott will remain in office.

Abbott is seeking a fourth term. Texas has not elected a Democratic governor since Ann Richards, whose term lasted from 1991 to 1995. As the state heads into the primaries, voters will see a range of candidates.

Here are the Democratic and Republican candidates running in the Texas primaries.

Who are the Democratic candidates in the primary race for Texas governor?

Of the nine Democratic primary candidates, only three are polling above 5%, with one clearly ahead of the pack, according to a recent poll from the University of Houston Hobby School of Public Affairs.

State Rep. Gina Hinojosa, who represents a significant portion of Austin and Travis County, is polling at 37%, about 30 points ahead of the next candidate. As the likely nominee, she was only 7 points behind in a general election poll by the Hobby School.

Democratic candidate for governor Gina Hinojosa speaks at Democratic Senate candidate James Talarico’s campaign event at El Palacio Event Center in Austin Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026. Mikala Compton/Austin American-Statesman

Hinojosa is a five-term Democratic state representative from House District 49, which spans central Austin and includes the University of Texas at Austin. At the Capitol, she sits on the House Public Education and Business & Industry committees and has chaired the Texas House Democratic Campaign Committee.

Her campaign pitch is heavily “kitchen-table”: public schools, health care costs and day-to-day affordability. On her policy page, she argues Texas should crack down on “profit-over-patients” practices — including private equity ownership in health care — while also taking direct aim at insurance and drug costs.

Hinojosa has also tried to frame her candidacy as the best-positioned Democratic challenge to the incumbent Abbott — and she’s backed that up with a mix of endorsements and fundraising claims.

Chris Bell is a former congressman, Houston City Council member and Democratic nominee for governor. He‘s using that experience as a selling point in his campaign for U.S. Senate. [RICARDO B. BRAZZIELL/AMERICAN-STATESMAN] Austin American-Statesman

Chris Bell served on the Houston City Council before winning a term in Congress from 2003–2005, then later became the Democratic nominee for governor in 2006.

This cycle, Bell is running on a familiar anti-corruption lane; he’s framed Abbott-era politics as pay-to-play and has centered his case on “cleaning up” state government while boosting public education and tackling rising costs.

His campaign biography leans hard into his “watchdog” origin story — a University of Texas journalism alumnus who worked in broadcast news before becoming an attorney — and he positions that background as the reason he’s comfortable going after entrenched power.

Bobby Cole is a retired firefighter, cattleman and poultry producer — an East Texas-rooted candidate making a working-class pitch in a primary dominated by better-known political names.

He is running with an emphasis on property taxes and public education, aiming to connect with rural and small-town voters who feel priced out or overlooked.

His issues page lists populist reforms like raising the minimum wage, strengthening workers’ ability to organize, and legalizing marijuana.

Other Democratic candidates:

Here is a list of the remaining candidates:

Patricia Abrego

Carlton Hart

Jose Navarro Balbuena

Zach Vance

Angela Villescaz

Andrew White (ended his campaign in early January, but will appear on the March ballot)

Who’s running against Greg Abbott in 2026? The Republican primary candidates

HOUSTON, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 9: Gov. Greg Abbott announces his re-election campaign for Texas governor in Houston, Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025. Abbott is seeking a historic fourth term, which would position him to become the longest-serving governor in Texas history, surpassing the 14 years served by Rick Perry. (Jason Fochtman/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images) Houston Chronicle/Hearst Newspap/Houston Chronicle via Getty Imag

Abbott is expected to be the Republican nominee in the 2026 gubernatorial election. He has served as governor since 2015, and Texas has not elected a Democrat to statewide office in more than 30 years. With more than $100 million in campaign funds, he holds a significant financial advantage.

Abbott faces 10 challengers in the Republican primary. The winner of that race will face the Democratic nominee in November.

While Abbott remains sternly in the lead, the Republican primary candidates challenging him are:

R.F. Achgill

Evelyn Brooks

Pete Chambers

Charles Crouch

Arturo Espinosa

Mark Goloby

Kenneth Hyde

Stephen Samuelson

Ronnie Tullos

Nathaniel Welch