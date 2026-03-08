Winthrop vs. High Point prediction, odds, spread, time: 2026 Big South Tournament picks from proven model

The second-seeded Winthrop Eagles look to win their 14th Big South Tournament championship when they battle the top-seeded High Point Panthers on Sunday afternoon. In the semifinals, Winthrop advanced with a 73-71 win over sixth-seeded Presbyterian on Saturday. High Point, meanwhile, outlasted fourth-seeded UNC Asheville 75-71 in the other semifinal. The Eagles (23-10, 13-3 Big South), who have won three in a row, are 3-0 on neutral courts. The Panthers (29-4, 15-1 Big South), who have won 13 consecutive games, are 5-1 on neutral courts.

Tipoff from the Freedom Hall Civic Center in Johnson City, Tenn., is set for noon ET. Winthrop leads the all-time series 39-22, but the teams split two games during the regular season. High Point is a 6.5-point favorite in the latest Winthrop vs. High Point odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 161.5. Before making any Winthrop vs. High Point picks, check out the men’s college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times.

Now, the model has simulated Winthrop vs. High Point 10,000 times. Here are several men's college basketball odds and men's college basketball betting lines for High Point vs. Winthrop:

Winthrop vs. High Point spread: High Point -6.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Winthrop vs. High Point over/under: 161.5 points Winthrop vs. High Point money line: Winthrop +223, High Point -277 Winthrop vs. High Point picks: See picks at SportsLine Winthrop vs. High Point streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Winthrop vs. High Point predictions

SportsLine’s model is going Over on the total (160.5 points). The Over has hit in five of the last eight head-to-head meetings. The Over has hit in five of the last 10 Winthrop games, and in five of the last eight High Point games. Winthrop is 2-8 against the spread in its last 10 games. High Point, meanwhile, is 4-6 ATS in its last 10.

The model projects the Eagles to have four players score 10.4 points or more, including Logan Duncomb’s projected 17 points. The Panthers are projected to have five players score 10.1 points or more, led by Terry Anderson, who is projected to score 17.8 points. The model is projecting 164 combined points as the Over clears in over 60% of simulations.

