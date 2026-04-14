WNBA draft preview: Whom will the Sky pick at No. 5?

Forget Paige Bueckers. Forget Caitlin Clark. This year’s WNBA draft arrives without a generational headliner to set the internet on fire.

But there are still real talents gathered in New York. Awa Fam (Spain), Olivia Miles (TCU), Azzi Fudd (UConn) and Lauren Betts (UCLA) are all special in their own right: Miles for her passing, Fudd for her shooting, Betts for her defense, Fam for her raw potential. An All-Star or two could emerge from this group.

It’s too bad the Sky are picking at No. 5!

Not to worry, though, Sky fans. With the splashy moves they’ve already made in free agency (hello, Skylar Diggins; hi, Rickea Jackson; welcome, Azura Stevens), there’s less pressure riding on this pick. The Sky don’t need a franchise-changer (though landing one would be nice!). This draft is about adding a piece to what’s already shaping up to be a playoff-caliber roster.

Here’s the Sun-Times’ take on how it could play out.

If the front office wants to shoot for the moon…

Then Flau’jae Johnson (LSU) is the move. Johnson is a great athlete with the potential to become a true three-level scorer. Her breakout performance helped LSU to a national championship as a sophomore, and she averaged 18.6 points per game as a junior on 38.3% three-point shooting. Pairing Johnson with the talent and veteran experience the Sky have already assembled is enticing.

The one cautionary note: Johnson’s growth flattened in her senior season, with some inconsistency in big games. The Sun-Times asked analysts Rebecca Lobo and Ryan Ruocco about it, and neither was concerned. Ruocco thinks pro competition will elevate Johnson’s game; Lobo said the dip in scoring average simply reflected her playing a role on a stacked LSU team.

If they want to take another swing at a point guard of the future…

Then it’s Kiki Rice (UCLA). She’s smart, explosive and makes the right plays on both sides of the ball. She has some developing to do — adding a floater and a more consistent mid-range, for starters — but who better to mentor her than Skylar Diggins and Courtney Vandersloot?

The Sky have struggled to nail the position the past three years, cycling through Courtney Williams, Dana Evans and Lindsay Allen. Even Rachel Banham had to play the point last season.

They’ve since signed Diggins to a two-year deal and traded a 2028 first-round pick for 25-year-old point guard Jacy Sheldon. Does that push Rice out of the picture, or could Sheldon play the two?

If they get lucky…

As is often the case in the WNBA draft, the juiciest talent sits in the top four picks. Fam, Fudd, Miles and Betts are all expected to be gone before the Sky’s name is called, but what if one slips?

The Wings, Lynx, Storm or Mystics might surprise us, and suddenly a top prospect lands in the Sky’s lap. Imagine Fudd added to a lineup with Diggins, Jackson, Stevens and Kamilla Cardoso.

Probably not going to happen! But if the last few days have taught us anything, it’s that holding onto a little hope pays off once in a while.

If they get trigger happy…

This analysis assumes the Sky hold onto their pick, but general manager Jeff Pagliocca loves a pre-draft move. In 2024, he traded with the Lynx to move up one spot and draft Angel Reese. In 2025, he traded with the Lynx again to add a late first-rounder, which became Hailey Van Lith.

The Sun-Times isn’t expecting it this time around, but with Pagliocca, you have to keep your eyes peeled.