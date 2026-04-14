Series Preview: Boston Red Sox at Minnesota Twins

After taking two-of-three from the St. Louis Cardinals, the Red Sox are 6-9, just two games out of first place in the AL East. Ditto a Wild Card spot. Their run differential is zero. The offense has scored 62 runs, third in the division after Tampa Bay (70) and New York (65). The pitching is also third in the division in runs allowed behind the Yankees (44) and Orioles (59).

After facing the National League so far this season it’s time to play in the AL. First up, the Minnesota Twins.

The Twins are off to a very solid start at 9-7, just half a game behind the Cleveland Guardians. After the selloff at 2025 trade deadline, getting off to a +.500 record is music to their fans’ ears. FanGraphs still projects the team at a tick under .500 for the year, but with the Tigers coming out of the gate a little weaker who knows what the AL Central could look like.

Baseball: Boston Red Sox Garrett Crochet (35) in action, pitching vs New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Bronx NY 8/23/2025 CREDIT: Erick W. Rasco (Photo by Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images) (Set Number: X164756 TK1)

As Boston looks to turn a two-game winning streak into three, Garrett Crochet takes the ball. Coming off a win against the Brewers where he was brilliant for about six innings and then a little gassed as his pitch count topped 100, the lefty looks to pitch not as the stopper but the continuer. He’s opposed by Bailey Ober, a tall righty who missed much of 2025. He’s back this season and things have been…ok. Over three starts he’s totaled 13.2 innings with 8 hits, 7 strikeouts, and 4 walks. In the early going this season his strikeout percentage has dropped from a career average of 23.7% of batters to 11.9% and his 6.8% walk rate is the highest of his career with a 5.3% average rate across his time in the majors. With a fastball sitting in the high 80s vs the mid-90s is he crafty enough to get by? Will the velocity return?

Boston, MA – April 8: Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Sonny Gray tips his cap to the fans as he comes out of the game in the seventh inning. The Red Sox played the Milwaukee Brewers at Fenway Park on April 8, 2026. (Photo by Barry Chin/The Boston Globe via Getty Images) Boston Globe via Getty Images

Tuesday we get anther start from Sonny Gray, who is coming off back-to-back strong outings against the Padres and Brewers. After a lackluster start to open the season in Cincinnati, Gray excelled in Fenway Park. Now he’s taking the show back on the road, hopefully with those bugs worked out. Mick Abel is a 24-year-old righty who came to Minnesota from the Philles in exchange for Jhoan Duran. It’s his second season in the majors and he’s sitting on a career 6.19 ERA / 3.87 FIP). So far this year he’s walking (14.9%) almost the same percentage of batters he’s striking out (19.4%) which isn’t going to end well. Luckily for him last year he only walked 9.2%. and he’s only 52.1 innings into his major league career.

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – APRIL 04: Starting pitcher Connelly Early #71 of the Boston Red Sox pitches in the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Fenway Park on April 04, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jaiden Tripi/Getty Images) Getty Images

The series finale is an afternoon start. Connelly Early has had trouble getting deep into games. He’s thrown 96, 88, and 86 pitches and lasted 5.1, 4.0, and 4.1 innings before needing to be removed for a reliever. He’s looked good at times but also a little lost. The team clearly believes in him. He’s opposed by Simeon Woods Richardson. Another righty, he’s coming off a bad start after two good outings to begin the season. On the year he’s tossed 15.2 innings allowing 16 runs (8 earned), 8 hits, struck out 8, and walked 4. He give up about 34% ground balls so there’s a chance to force the defense to make plays.

Royce Lewis is on the IL, as his career remains frustrating in that regard.

Byron Buxton is off to a slow start: .182/.258/.273

Josh Bell has been a tremendous asset so far: .286/.390/.551 with 3 homers. This is well ahead of his career averages but he’s sure on a hot streak at the moment.

Probable Pitching Matchups

Monday, April 13: Garrett Crochet (3.12 ERA / 2.54 FIP) vs. Bailey Ober (5.27 ERA / 3.92 FIP)

Tuesday, April 14: Sonny Gray (2.76 ERA / 6.19 FIP) vs. Mick Abel (6.08 ERA / 3.87 FIP)

Wednesday, April 15: Connelly Early (2.63 ERA / 2.90 FIP) vs. Simeon Woods Richardson (5.35 ERA / 4.29 FIP)

Monday, April 13 at 7:40 PM ET on NESN

Tuesday, April 14: 7:40 PM ET on NESN+