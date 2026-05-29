Xbox CEO Asha Sharma warns tough decisions are ahead, raising questions about Helix, Xbox Game Studios, and exclusives

By / May 29, 2026

Today, a new memo from Xbox CEO Asha Sharma emerged.

News emerged today revealing some hints at the current thinking of Xbox, as we head ever faster towards the Xbox Showcase on June 7. There are some positive notes, but also some troubling ones.

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