Remembering Phil Hartman: The SNL Star Who Died Tragically 28 Years Ago Today

For several years during the 1980s and 1990s, Saturday Night Live viewers got the joy of watching one of the most talented performers in the show’s history. After he became truly beloved for that show, The Simpsons, and NewsRadio, fans were shocked and heartbroken when Phil Hartman suddenly died 28 years ago today.

Phil Hartman Tragically Died on May 28, 1998

Phil Hartman in character as Bill Clinton, portraying the president in a classic Saturday Night Live political sketch. Photo by Gerry Goodstein/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

As a People article chronicled, Phil Hartman was shot and killed by his wife of more than a decade, Brynn Omdahl. It is believed that he died instantly after he was shot three times in his sleep during the late hours of May 28, 1998. The incident allegedly followed an argument between the couple.

After the killing, Omdahl went to the house of her friend Ron Douglas and told him what she’d done, but he initially refused to believe her. Ultimately, he followed her to the couple’s home, learned she was telling the truth, and called the police. Once officers entered the home, Omdahl locked herself into her bedroom and took her own life. The New York Times reported that toxicology tests later determined she had alcohol, cocaine, and antidepressants in her system on the night of the murder-suicide.

The Lasting Legacy of the ‘Saturday Night Live’ Icon

The Hollywood Walk of Fame star honoring comedian and actor Phil Hartman. Photo by Michael Tran/FilmMagic

During Phil Hartman’s time starring on Saturday Night Live, he co-starred with some of the show’s most popular actors ever. After all, he shared the stage with people like Adam Sandler, Chris Rock, Mike Myers, Chris Farley, David Spade, Jan Hooks, Norm Macdonald, Dana Carvey, Tim Meadows, and more. Despite that incredible list, Hartman was often seen as the show’s MVP. In fact, it has long been known that he was nicknamed “The Glue” because he held the show together and made failing sketches work.

Beyond seeming like he was a key part of virtually every Saturday Night Live segment during his tenure, Hartman also had several beloved characters. Some examples of that include Frankenstein’s Monster, Unfrozen Caveman Lawyer, and The Anal-Retentive Chef. Seemingly capable of doing it all, Hartman also memorably impersonated Bill Clinton, Donald Trump, Frank Sinatra, Ed McMahon, Ronald Reagan, and more on SNL.

While he is best known as a Saturday Night Live icon, Hartman is also remembered for other roles. For example, he voiced Lionel Hutz and Troy McClure from The Simpsons, starred in NewsRadio, and had a supporting Pee-wee’s Playhouse role. He also starred in movies like Houseguest, Sgt. Bilko, Jingle All the Way, and Small Soldiers. Thanks to how beloved he was, Hartman received a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2014.

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, help is available 24 hours a day through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Hotline at 1-800-662-4357.

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide or struggling with suicidal thoughts, help is available 24 hours a day through the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of domestic violence, help is available 24 hours a day through the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233.

This story was originally published by Men’s Journal on May 28, 2026, where it first appeared in the News section. Add Men’s Journal as a Preferred Source by clicking here.