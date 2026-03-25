Zion Williamson’s resurgence could pose problem for Knicks

Zion Williamson is slimmer and healthier for his trip to MSG.

The “freak of nature,” as Josh Hart called Williamson, appeared in 45 of the past 46 games before Tuesday night’s showdown against the Knicks. It’s a noteworthy accomplishment for a player whose path toward superstardom was derailed by injuries and DNPs.

“Extremely talented,” Hart, who was teammates with Williamson for 1 ½ seasons in New Orleans, told The Post. “When he’s locked in and he’s focused, he’s one of probably 15 or 20 top players in the league, if not better.”

After years of being hyped by the NBA and scheduled for national broadcasts, Williamson, the No. 1 pick in the 2019 draft, has largely been away from the spotlight this season.





Zion Williamson (1) drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley (4) and guard James Harden (1) in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, March 21, 2026, in New Orleans. AP

He was also on a minutes restriction earlier this season and his per game averages — 21.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, 59.8 percent shooting, 29.7 minutes — won’t garner any postseason awards.

But Williamson’s still a show and a problem the Knicks will have to deal with.

“He’s a freak of nature. I say that with all due respect,” Hart said. “He’s obviously extremely explosive, the way he’s able to maneuver and contort his body, and he has a great touch around the rim. That’s going to be a challenge for us. We got to make sure we’re just solid. Don’t swipe down. Don’t smack down. And try to make him finish.”

The Pelicans (25-47) are disappointing this season but are surging lately with 12 wins in their past 19 games. Unlike the Knicks’ past three opponents — the Pacers, Nets and Wizards — the Pelicans aren’t tanking. They have no incentive to lose after trading their 2026 first-round pick to the Hawks.







Zion Williamson looks to go to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade (32) in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, March 21, 2026, in New Orleans. AP

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So the Knicks are facing a motivated team and a motivated athletic bulldozer in Williamson, who has only twice previously played at MSG as a pro — a win in 2024 and a loss in 2021.

“I think what’s really impressive is that first burst but also his second jump,” Hart said. “When I first saw him, the way he shoots the ball around the rim, you’d think he has no touch. But he has an amazing touch. And the ones where he doesn’t, he has a quick enough second jump where he’s able to get the rebound and sometimes before guys even get off the ground.”

Landry Shamet was ruled out for a second straight game and there’s now an official injury designation.

According to the Knicks, Shamet, who banged his knee in Friday’s victory over the Nets, has a tibial plateau contusion. The good news is the injury is nothing major, a league source said, and the guard is not expected to miss much time.

Shamet watched Sunday’s win over the Wizards in street clothes, when his injury designation was right knee soreness.