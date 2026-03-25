Andy Cohen Knows What He’s Going to Say When Donald Trump Dies

Bravo executive Andy Cohen is planning on giving President Donald Trump a little bit of a taste of his own medicine when the president dies.

Trump is facing criticism from across the political spectrum over how he publicly responded to the deaths of two high‑profile figures with whom he had long feuded: former FBI Director Robert Mueller and legendary filmmaker Rob Reiner. In both cases, Trump’s remarks departed sharply from the traditionally restrained tone presidents have used when addressing deaths, drawing condemnation not only from Democrats but also from some Republicans and conservative commentators.

During his SiriusXM show Andy Cohen Live on Monday, the host criticized Trump for the comments he made about Reiner and Mueller and shared what he plans on saying when Trump dies.

“When this man dies, and we all will die, the only thing I will say is, ‘the man who died is a man who posted terrible sh** about others who died,'” Cohen said.

He also dared Trump voters to call into the show and admit that they think it’s OK for Trump to post “horrible sh** about dead people.” Later in the show, Cohen and co-host John Hill said they got comment from two listeners who are both Trump supporters. One woman, only identified as Pam, said Trump was wrong, and Amanda from Connecticut said she voted for Trump but agreed he was wrong. Cohen noted that Pam is frequently writing into the show to tell the hosts that they’re going too hard at Trump, but Monday was clearly different.

Outrage Over Trump’s Reaction to Robert Mueller’s Death

Mueller, who served as FBI director from 2001 to 2013 and later as special counsel in the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, died on Friday at age 81, according to a statement from his family. Within hours of the announcement, Trump posted on Truth Social, “Robert Mueller just died. Good, I’m glad he’s dead. He can no longer hurt innocent people!”

The comment sparked immediate backlash. Representative Don Bacon, a Nebraska Republican, called the post “clearly wrong and unchristian behavior,” telling Politico that “the vast majority of Americans want better” from their leaders. Bacon’s criticism was notable because it came from within Trump’s own party.

Fox News analyst Brit Hume wrote on X, “This is the kind of stuff Trump does that makes people not just oppose him but hate him. There was no need to say anything.”

Democrats were even more forceful. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer described the remark as emblematic of cruelty, writing that “the cruelty is the point.” Senator Adam Schiff said Trump’s words showed “basic indecency and unfitness for office,” while Representative Dan Goldman accused the president of celebrating Mueller’s death because of the former FBI director’s role in investigating Trump’s campaign.

Criticism also came from figures outside elected office. Mary Trump, the president’s estranged niece and a longtime critic, said the statement was “part of the problem,” writing that Mueller “served his country honorably for decades” and that celebrating his death was unacceptable. Other critics pointed to Mueller’s military service as a decorated Vietnam veteran and his decades‑long career in public service as reasons Trump’s remarks struck many as especially disrespectful.

Trump’s Comments on Rob Reiner’s Killing

Trump’s comments about Mueller did not mark the first time he drew criticism for how he addressed a death involving a political adversary. In December 2025, Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, were found stabbed to death in their Los Angeles home. Their son, Nick Reiner, was arrested and later charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

In a Truth Social post, Trump suggested that Reiner’s outspoken opposition to him may have contributed to the killings, writing that the director suffered from what he called “a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME” and implying that Reiner had “driven people crazy” with his criticism of the president. Although Trump concluded the post by saying, “May Rob and Michele rest in peace,” the message was widely condemned for politicizing a violent death.

The backlash again crossed party lines. Representative Thomas Massie, a Kentucky Republican, said the comments were “inappropriate and disrespectful discourse about a man who was just brutally murdered” and challenged fellow Republicans to defend them.

Conservative and pro‑Trump users on Truth Social also pushed back. Some supporters told Trump directly that the post was “distasteful” and difficult to defend, reflecting unease even among parts of his base. Conservative commentator Sage Steele described the post as “disappointing.”

“And so unnecessary,” she wrote on X. “It’s comments like this that take away from the countless great things @realDonaldTrump does for America.”

Podcaster Tim Pool acknowledged that Trump had “personal reasons” to be upset with Reiner but that the comments about his death were “not appropriate.”

In both cases, Trump defended his remarks when asked. After the Reiner killing, he doubled down in public comments, saying he was “not a fan” of Reiner and repeating his “Trump derangement syndrome” criticism. Following Mueller’s death, the White House directed inquiries back to Trump’s Truth Social post rather than issuing a separate statement or clarification.

The backlash isn’t likely to hurt Trump, given that his rhetoric is what has drawn some of his voters to him. But the bipartisan criticism underscores that, even in an era of polarized politics, Trump’s responses to the deaths of Mueller and Reiner crossed lines that many Americans—supporters and opponents alike—expect their presidents to observe.