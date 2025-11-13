ABC Secret Savings for holiday glam

ABC Secret Savings has deals for “Good Morning America” viewers on holiday glam.

Save on brands such as Maya J Jewelry, Dermablend Professional and much more. These deals are only available while supplies last, so be sure to shop now. Find all of these offers for “GMA” viewers at ABCSecretSavings.com!

Deal details:

Use the links below on date(s) listed to receive the savings. Only while supplies last. No back orders. No rain checks. Shipping rates are valid in the continental U.S. only.

NEED HELP? CONTACT ABC Secret Savings: If you need assistance with a deal, contact the team via their site here.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from date of publication.

Maya J Jewelry: Lab-grown Diamond Jewelry Dazzle from day to night with Maya J’s lab-grown diamond jewelry. Sparkle bright in stunning studs with round, princess and cushion cut stones in a variety of sizes, set in 14-karat white gold four-prong baskets. Elegant 1-carat pendant solitaire necklaces make a timeless statement. Free shipping!

Dermablend Professional: High Coverage Cosmetics Show up with your best skin. Dermablend Professional is the No. 1 dermatologist-recommended coverage brand. The Continuous Correction CC Cream is enriched with niacinamide and antioxidants to improve skin’s appearance over time. The lightweight cream gives you full coverage, corrects discoloration and protects with SPF 50+ for up to 24 hours. Poresaver Matte Makeup Primer is designed to visibly blur pores, control shine and grip makeup for up to 24-hours without silicone.

•

Dermablend Professional

Get glam with easy-to-wear makeup. Girlactik offers super-luxe formulas, from the brand’s cult OG Jello Gloss Balms — a dreamy lip balm and gloss in one — to the versatile and creamy Eyeshadow Stick that offers easy application with a long-wearing, buildable and crease-resistant formulation. Girlactik is all about creating the products you reach for every day.

GLO Science Teeth Whitening GLO Science Teeth Whitening: Teeth Whitening Tools Redefine the teeth whitening experience. The So Brilliant Kit doubles whitening — no mess, no stress and faster than whitening strips. GLO’s patented illuminating mouthpiece uses the power of gentle heat for a faster, more impressive smile makeover. Three eight-minute sessions per day can give you teeth up to 10 shades whiter in just five days. Whitening Gel Pods can be used solo, applied directly to teeth, or paired with the So Brilliant device for faster, brighter results. Teeth whitening pens and enamel serum are also available.