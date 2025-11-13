New Shelf Registration Might Change The Case For Investing In Ondas Holdings (ONDS)

Ondas Holdings Inc. recently filed a shelf registration to offer up to 801,068 shares of common stock, totaling US$5,587,449.

This regulatory move comes as interest grows around the company’s upcoming earnings report and its ongoing expansion in AI-driven autonomous drone and wireless broadband solutions.

We’ll explore how the new shelf registration filing may influence Ondas Holdings’ investment story, especially in light of its upcoming earnings announcement.

This technology could replace computers: discover 28 stocks that are working to make quantum computing a reality.

To be a shareholder in Ondas Holdings, an investor needs confidence in the company’s ability to translate its technology and market expansion, especially in AI-powered drones and private wireless, for accelerating revenue. The recent shelf registration to offer US$5,587,449 of stock is a standard funding move for a high-growth firm and doesn’t materially change near-term catalysts, with the upcoming earnings report on November 13 remaining the main focus and persistent operating losses still the foremost risk.

Of recent announcements, the October 20 proposal to double Ondas’ authorized shares from 400 million to 800 million is especially relevant. This expansion complements the new shelf registration, reflecting Ondas’ ongoing efforts to raise capital and potentially strengthen its balance sheet as it scales its autonomous systems and infrastructure technologies ahead of expected revenue growth.

In contrast, investors should be conscious that with ongoing high expenses, bottom-line risks may become more pressing if…

Read the full narrative on Ondas Holdings (it’s free!)

Ondas Holdings’ outlook projects $151.6 million in revenue and $16.3 million in earnings by 2028. This is based on an assumed 141.1% annual revenue growth rate and a $63.2 million increase in earnings from the current level of –$46.9 million.

Uncover how Ondas Holdings’ forecasts yield a $9.50 fair value, a 62% upside to its current price.

ONDS Community Fair Values as at Nov 2025

The Simply Wall St Community provided 13 fair value estimates for Ondas Holdings, spanning from US$0.47 to US$13.85 per share. While opinions vary, the group’s appraisals come as Ondas continues equity raises to support ambitious growth, a reminder that additional dilution is always on the table for fast-expanding companies.

Explore 13 other fair value estimates on Ondas Holdings – why the stock might be worth over 2x more than the current price!