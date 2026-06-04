Ahead of NBA Finals, NYC Reverses Ban on Knicks Watch Party Outside Madison Square Garden

A police spokesman did not respond to a request for comment.

The decision to reinstate the often raucous party came after discussions among the mayor’s office, the Police Department and Madison Square Garden, according to a source with knowledge of the matter who was not authorized to comment publicly on the discussions. Permits for future watch parties outside the Garden will be decided on a case-by-case basis.

Fans have been eager to watch the team as close as possible to the Garden, one of basketball’s best-known venues, often called “the Mecca.” But tickets for a watch party inside the stadium sold out within an hour on Monday.

While watch parties outside the Garden had been canceled, others in the area went forward with celebrating. After the Knicks clinched the Eastern Conference finals to advance to the finals last week, thousands of fans left a watch party at Radio City Music Hall and made their way to Madison Square Garden, blocking traffic for hours while they celebrated.

Over the last few Knicks seasons, parties outside Madison Square Garden have become a ritual, with fans crowding into busy Midtown Manhattan blocks to embrace, dance and drink. Some even climbed lampposts.

But the police have been wary of the watch parties, which have grown increasingly unwieldy in recent years, with some fans pinning the blame for the chaos on viral videos that showed Knicks fans acting rowdy for the cameras. Last month, City Hall canceled watch parties, though fans still congregated outside the Garden after the Knicks won Game 4 against the Cleveland Cavaliers, and the police arrested six people there.