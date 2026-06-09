Ahsoka Season 2 May Be the Rebels Revival Fans Want

Primary Subject: Ahsoka Season 2

Ahsoka Season 2 Key Update : Disney officially confirmed that the second season will not premiere until early 2027.

: Disney officially confirmed that the second season will not premiere until early 2027. Status : Confirmed

: Confirmed Last Verified : June 9, 2026

: June 9, 2026 Quick Answer: Ahsoka Season 2 arrives in early 2027, acting as a live-action Star Wars Rebels revival by focusing on Thrawn, Ezra, and the Ghost crew.

It has been eight years since Star Wars Rebels concluded with its fourth season, but its story may finally continue in the upcoming Ahsoka Season 2.

The live-action Disney+ series has long been regarded as a direct continuation of the animated show’s narrative, effectively serving as its spiritual successor. However, Ahsoka Season 2 could take that connection even further.

With the direction the story appears to be heading, the new season may essentially function as Star Wars Rebels Season 5, reuniting key characters and continuing major storylines left unresolved since the animated series ended–giving fans the revival they want.

How Can Ahsoka Season 2 Work as Star Wars Rebels Season 5

Credit: Lucasfilm | Disney Star Wars Rebels

The story elements originally intended for Star Wars Rebels Season 5, where Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) and Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) had to find Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi) and Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen), were executed in the first season of Ahsoka.

However, this only made Season 1 feel like a spinoff series. The upcoming second season could truly feel like the fifth installment of the animated show, with all the pieces now set in place.

Ezra is now reunited with Hera, and Thrawn has returned to the main galaxy to carry out his plans. By the looks of it, these three may not just be supporting characters, but the main focus of Ahsoka Season 2.

There is also a strong chance that the Ghost crew will be reunited this season after Zeb (Steve Blum) appeared in The Mandalorian & Grogu as a pilot for the New Republic.

If Hera and Ezra leverage the New Republic to fight Thrawn, it could be the perfect way for Zeb to join the story. If that happens, he may even convince Kallus (David Oyelowo) to join the fight against his former superior.

Ahsoka and Sabine may also reunite with their old friends despite being stranded on Peridea. While they first have to deal with Baylan Skoll (Rory McCann) and Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno), the second season could reveal how they find their way back to the main galaxy.

If they finally do, a major Rebels reunion could finally happen, satisfying fans’ desire to see the continuation of Star Wars Rebels Season 5.

What is Ahsoka Season 2 About?

Credit: Lucasfilm | Disney Ahsoka

A lot of surprises await fans when Ahsoka Season 2 finally hits Disney+. In addition to Hayden Christensen returning as Anakin Skywalker, viewers will also get their first look at Rory McCann as the new Force-sensitive mercenary Baylan Skoll, following Ray Stevenson’s untimely passing in 2023.

Rosario Dawson herself teased, “This season, the battles are bigger and the stakes are higher.”

Aside from Ahsoka and Baylan Skoll, Admiral Ackbar (Ernie Hudson) and Thrawn are also set to face each other as the heroes battle across galaxies.

There will also be further Mortis Gods revelations, more Dathomirian witch activity, and even giant mechanical constructs to contend with in the uncharted territories of Peridea.

Ahsoka Season 2 is set to release in early 2027.