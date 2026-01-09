All About Carson Beck’s Parents, Chris and Tracy Beck

NEED TO KNOW Chris and Tracy Beck welcomed their son, Miami Hurricanes starting quarterback Carson Beck, in 2002

Chris is a former football player who coached Carson as a child

Tracy, a retired professional dancer, has led a tailgate team at Carson’s college football games

Carson Beck’s parents, Chris and Tracy Beck, have been central figures throughout his rise from Jacksonville youth leagues to the national stage of college football.

Carson has established himself alongside the University of Georgia Bulldogs. In 2025, he transferred to the University of Miami, and now, Beck will join the Hurricanes at the NCAA College Football Playoffs (CFP) against Ole Miss on Jan. 8.

Apart from his on-field performance, Carson has emerged as one of college football’s top earners in the new NIL era, securing lucrative partnerships with brands such as Beats by Dre and Chipotle, according to Front Office Sports.

But for his dad and mom, the pride in Carson extends far beyond statistics and endorsements.

“I am so proud of him, the man he’s become, the teammate he’s become on and off the field,” Chris told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in October 2024. “He’s a selfless leader, humbled, and loves the process and hard work it takes to be successful. He loves the men in that locker room. Time to have fun and enjoy the moment.”

Still, his parents feel the emotional weight of watching him play. Tracy has cried during games from stress, per The Athletic. “Mom, don’t ever be nervous,” Carson told her after one game. “I’ve got this.”

Here’s everything to know about Carson Beck’s parents, Chris and Tracy Beck.

Chris is a former football player

Carson Beck #11 of the Miami Hurricanes on December 31, 2025 in Arlington, Texas.

CFP/Getty



Carson’s athletic foundation can be traced back to his father: Chris was a three-year letterman at the U.S. Naval Academy in the early 1990s, according to The Baltimore Sun.

He played linebacker and remained connected to the program even after a major knee injury ended his final season. Football stayed central to his life, and he passed that passion on to his son.

Chris was Carson’s earliest coach, spending nearly a decade guiding him through Pop Warner and Duval County Parks and Recreation League teams, including the Pablo Creek Saints in their hometown of Jacksonville, Fla., The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Before Carson found his place as a quarterback, he also played linebacker, following in his dad’s footsteps.

Tracy is a retired professional dancer who performed in the NBA

Carson Beck #11 of the Miami Hurricanes on November 1, 2025 in Dallas, Texas.

Stacy Revere/Getty



Tracy grew up in Clinton, Md., and went on to attend the University of Maryland, where she was a member of the school’s dance team, per The Athletic.

Her love for performing also took her to the professional stage as a dancer for the NBA’s Washington Bullets (now the Washington Wizards).

She later moved to Annapolis, Md., where she met Chris. The two eventually married, though they have since divorced.

They share two children, including son Carson

Carson Beck with his mom Tracy Beck and sister Kyle Beck.

Kylie Beck/Instagram



Besides Carson, Chris and Tracy also have a younger daughter, Kylie.

Like her mom, Kylie is a dancer, and she spent two seasons on the Georgia Bulldogs cheerleading squad while also performing with the Dance Dawgs at UGA basketball games.

When Carson left Georgia for Miami, Kylie also decided it was time to move on. In her farewell message, she reflected on her time at the school.

“I am thankful that I’ve been able to call Athens my home for the past five years, traveling to games to support my brother and then making my dream a reality this past year when I was awarded the opportunity to be both a Georgette & Dance Dawg,” Kylie wrote (via Sports Illustrated). “It was such a blessing being by my brothers side and cheering him on from the field.”

Carson and his dad forged a deeper bond through tragedy

Carson Beck #11 of the Miami Hurricanes on October 4, 2025 in Tallahassee, Florida.

Jason Clark/Getty



In the wake of his best friend Dom Allmond’s death, Carson found a small but powerful way to carry him onto the field. He marked one of his cleats, with its red Nike swoosh, with the letters “LLD,” short for “Long live Dom,” per The Athletic.

Allmond, a Jacksonville point guard and Carson’s closest friend since childhood, died in a one-car accident on Aug. 24, 2018. Allmond was 16 years old, according to his obituary.

Carson later recalled walking into the kitchen the next morning to see his father visibly shaken at the dining room table. Chris also lost his close friend and former quarterback at the Naval Academy, Alton Grizzard, who was shot and killed in 1993, The Athletic reported.

That parallel tragedy became a bridge between father and son. Both found renewed urgency in honoring their friends’ legacies, and Chris reminded Carson to hold tight to his cleats.

“We are going to keep those for life,” Chris said.

Tracy leads a tailgate team at Beck’s games

Carson Beck hugging his mom Tracy Beck alongside his sister Kyle Beck.

Kylie Beck/Instagram



On game days, Tracy is rarely cheering alone. She’s surrounded by a loyal support group of friends and family who proudly call themselves “Beck’s Brigade,” according to Georgia’s DawgNation website.

Known for their spirited energy and unmistakable custom “Beck 15” denim jackets, the group rallies together to show their unwavering support for Carson. Whether tailgating before kickoff or jumping and cheering in the stands, they’ve become a fixture of his game-day experience.

For Tracy, the brigade represents more than just fans. It’s a circle of women who have been by her side throughout the highs and lows of the season, sharing in the excitement and pride of watching Carson and his teammates.

“They just truly rallied around us,” Tracy told the outlet in October 2023. “Not just Carson but it is hard to be the quarterback’s Mom. It is so fun and so exciting but you lose a lot of sleep. You pray a lot. There’s just all there to kind of lift us in every moment. Good or bad. It meant a lot.”