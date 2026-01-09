Ole Miss QB’s Relationship Status Gets Attention

Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss is getting plenty of spotlight after his unlikely rise to the top of the college football world, which is also bringing a new rush of attention on his personal life.

Chambliss enjoyed a breakout season at Ole Miss and led his team to a semifinal showdown against Miami, boosting his own NFL Draft stock in the process. There has also been a newfound attention on his family life and relationship status, some of which remains a mystery.

Trinidad Chambliss Keeping Love Life Private

Dan Treacy of The Sporting News noted the interest in Chambliss’ love life, noting that there is no known relationship for the Ole Miss quarterback — though it could just be the case of a below-the-radar quarterback keeping that part of his life quiet.

“Trinidad Chambliss has given no indication he has a girlfriend or is in a serious relationship, though plenty of athletes prefer to keep their private lives under wraps,” Treacy wrote.

Chambliss comes from a devout Christian family, having made references to it during interviews this season.

“It’s like a dream come true,” Chambliss said after a September game against LSU. “It’s an amazing accomplishment. Got to thank God for that one, He’s been with me the whole time. I’ve got to thank [head coach Lane Kiffin] — the whole staff here at Ole Miss — for giving me the opportunity to come here and showcase my skill set, showcase what I can do.”

Chambliss has often mentioned his faith as a motivator on the field.

“God’s got me. My Lord and Savior Jesus Christ was with me the whole time,” Chambliss said after a game against Arkansas. “But I was a little nervous.”

Chambliss can get even more attention if he is able to lead Ole Miss past Miami, putting them in the title game for the first time in 60 years.

Trinidad Chambliss Watching Draft Stock Soar

Chambliss was largely off the NFL radar when he transferred from Division II Ferris State to Ole Miss, but his strong season and breakout game in the Sugar Bowl have made him a top prospect. Chambliss set a record for consecutive completions in his team’s win against Georgia to reach the College Football Playoff semifinal.

He completed 30-of-44 passes for 320 yards and two touchdowns, leading a drive for the game-winning field goal in the 39-34 victory.

The performance led many to muse about his rising draft stock. Destin Adams, analyst for AtoZ Sports, wrote that NFL teams were already well aware of Chambliss before the Sugar Bowl and suggested he will continue to rise throughout the combine process.

“Ole Miss QB Trinidad Chambliss is someone I expect to rise a ton during the draft cycle NFL teams are higher on him than most realize,” Adams wrote in a post on X.

Reporter Trevor Sikkema, lead NFL Draft analyst for Pro Football Focus, suggested that Chambliss could be the third quarterback off the board in this spring’s draft — which would mean climbing into the first round.

“Soft launching Trinidad Chambliss QB3 in this draft class,” Sikkema shared in a post on X.