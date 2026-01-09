All About News Anchors Tony Dokoupil and Katy Tur’s Relationship

NEED TO KNOW Tony Dokoupil and Katy Tur first met at MSNBC in 2015

They eloped two years later

Dokoupil and Tur have since welcomed two children together: son Teddy and daughter Eloise

Tony Dokoupil and Katy Tur make up one of broadcast journalism’s most recognizable power couples.

The two first met while working at MSNBC, where Tur famously took the first step by asking Dokoupil out via email. Two years later, they quietly eloped in Utah, per Esquire.

Before his union to Tur, Dokoupil was married to his first wife Danielle Haas, who filed for divorce in 2015. The couple share two children, who live with Haas in Israel, according to CBS News.

Tur and Dokoupil expanded their family with the birth of their son, Teddy, in April 2019, and later welcomed their daughter, Eloise, in May 2021.

Despite working in the same competitive industry, the pair have consistently been each other’s biggest champions. That was never more evident than when Tur publicly celebrated Dokoupil when he was named anchor of CBS Evening News in December 2025.

“10 years ago, I met a guy who lived in a studio apartment filled with cockroaches, and I fell in love with him. Bought the stock low back then. Today, his stock hit a new high,” she said during a December 2025 MS NOW broadcast. “I am so, so proud of my husband. I think there’s nobody better for this job.”

From their newsy meet-cute to starting a family together, here’s everything to know about Tony Dokoupil and Katy Tur’s relationship.

Dokoupil and Tur met in the makeup room at MSNBC

Katy Tur and Tony Dokoupil attend the Women in Washington dinner in 2017.

Back in August 2015, Dokoupil and Tur first crossed paths in the MSNBC makeup room. Tur made the first move, later sending an email to Dokoupil that read, “Do you want to get a coffee, or Fanta, or frozen daiquiri sometime?”

“I remember I was excited,” Dokoupil recalled on CBS Mornings in August 2025. “I forwarded the email to my friend. I actually wrote to him, ‘This is promising. I’ve had a crush on her for a long time.’ ”

Still, Dokoupil admitted he didn’t reply right away, waiting four hours before responding.

“Guys are so dumb. I didn’t want to seem overeager,” he explained. “However, I was smart enough to choose the daiquiri.”

They eloped in 2017

Katy Tur and Tony Dokoupil at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in 2022.

The couple eloped in Utah on Oct. 27, 2017. The ceremony continued a family tradition, as Tur’s parents and grandparents also eloped, as she wrote in her book Unbelievable: My Front-Row Seat to the Craziest Campaign in American History.

Tur revealed the news three days later on X.

“I’m back tomorrow after a nice weekend without my phone. Did I miss anything?” she wrote alongside a photo of the pair in their wedding outfits — Dokoupil in a suit and Tur in a red dress.

Dokoupil and Tur are parents

Katy Tur with her two kids in November 2021.

Dokoupil and Tur welcomed their first child together, son Theodore “Teddy” Dokoupil, on April 13, 2019. Two years later, their daughter, Eloise Judy Bear Dokoupil, arrived on May 13, 2021.

The former CBS Mornings co-host also has two children from a previous marriage. The kids currently live in Israel — a reality he has spoken candidly about in recent years amid the war with Hamas.

“It’s tough. They live there with their mother, my ex-wife. They are safe,” Dokoupil said during an October 2023 broadcast. “But just as a father, I think people can understand, if somebody, anybody, is firing rockets in the direction of your children without regard to whether they are struck or not, you’re going to feel a thing or two.”

They anchored national newscasts from their basement during the pandemic

Katy Tur and Tony Dokoupil attend Variety, The New York Party in 2022.

When the COVID-19 pandemic brought daily life to a halt, delivering the news became more essential than ever for Dokoupil at CBS and Tur at MSNBC. The couple transformed the basement of their New York City home into a makeshift newsroom, where they each anchored their respective broadcasts — often doubling as one another’s production assistants.

Speaking to PEOPLE in April 2020, Dokoupil and Tur acknowledged how difficult it was to draw a line between work and home, but they also pointed out an upside: more time together with their son, Teddy, who was 1 at the time.

“We recently had a major parental milestone: Our 1-year-old pushed his arm back from the couch, stood solo for the first time and took a single step – step No. 1!” Dokoupil shared. “If we were not in this ‘work from home’ scenario, I don’t know that we both would have been sitting on the living room floor in the afternoon to witness that.”

Tur thinks Dokoupil is “perfect” for the CBS Evening News anchor role

Tony Dokoupil and Katy Tur attend the 75th annual Writers Guild Awards in 2023.

On Dec. 10, 2025, Dokoupil was named the new anchor of CBS Evening News following the departure of co-anchors Maurice DuBois and John Dickerson.

Tur celebrated the news on Instagram, writing that she believes her husband is “perfect” for the role — while also noting a more personal perk. After years of Dokoupil’s early-morning schedule on CBS Mornings, she joked that she’s looking forward to having some extra help at home with their two young children.

“Welcome back to breakfast duty, @tonydokoupil. We can’t wait for daily pancakes,” she said.