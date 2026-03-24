Are checkpoints still closed at PHL today? How bad are wait times?

Updated March 23, 2026, 12:53 p.m. ET

Amid a partial shutdown of the government over DHS funding, Philadelphia International Airport continues to frustrate travelers with long lines at security.

Here’s what to expect if you’re flying out of Philadelphia today, March 23, how early you should arrive, where to go through security and what wait times to expect.

What terminals are closed at Philadelphia International Airport? Where to go through security at PHL

Some terminal checkpoints at Philadelphia International Airport are still closed Monday, March 23, influencing where passengers are able to go through TSA and enter the airport.

The closures started March 18 in an effort to “help optimize operations across other checkpoints,” the airport said

As of Monday, March 23, TSA security checkpoints at Philadelphia’s Terminals A-West, C and F were still closed.

While these checkpoints are closed, all terminals remain open and accessible. Passengers flying out of Philadelphia can still get to those terminals once they pass security at other checkpoints, the airport explained.

How long is the line for TSA at Philadelphia Airport? TSA lines at PHL

Here are the wait times for PHL security checkpoints as of Monday morning:

Terminal A-East: 3 mins standard security, 2 mins TSA PreCheck

Terminal B: 13 mins standard security

Terminal D/E: 20 mins standard security, 2 mins TSA PreCheck

Live wait time updates can be found on the airport’s checkpoint hours page.

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Terminal, TSA PreCheck hours at PHL Airport

TSA PreCheck is available at Philadelphia International Airport Terminals A-East and D/E.

The hours for open TSA checkpoints and PreCheck are as follows:

Terminal A-East Standard Security: 4:15 a.m. – 10:15 p.m.

Terminal A-East TSA PreCheck: 4:15 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Terminal B Standard Security: 3:30 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Terminal D/E Standard Security: 3 a.m. – 10:30 p.m.

Terminal D/E TSA PreCheck: 3:45 a.m. – 8 p.m.

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How early should I get to PHL Airport before my flight?

With terminal security closures, the Philadelphia International Airport suggests travelers arrive 2.5 hours early before domestic flights and 3.5 hours early before international flights.

Kaitlyn McCormick is a Philadelphia-based reporter writing for the Philadelphia Metro Connect Team.