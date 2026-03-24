Is This a Buying Opportunity?

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Micron Technology (MU) reported Q1 revenue of $13.64B (up 57% year over year) and non-GAAP EPS of $4.78 beating estimates by 21%.
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Looking ahead, Micron set Q2 guidance at $18.70B revenue and $8.42 EPS, driven by sold-out HBM products commanding premium pricing and 68% non-GAAP gross margins.
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Middle East geopolitical tensions and profit taking are weighing on Micron stock despite record earnings and locked-in orders through 2026, as investors question whether capital-heavy growth can sustain 68% margins while scaling capacity.
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Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) stock is down roughly 4% in Monday morning trading, with shares sliding toward the key $400 level even as the broader market pushes higher. The NASDAQ 100 is in the green today, making Micron stock one of the session’s more conspicuous counter-trend movers.
The drop is particularly jarring given the backdrop. Escalating tensions in the Middle East are being cited as a key macroeconomic headwind weighing on the stock, even as the NASDAQ rises on news related to President Trump’s comments on Iran. When the rest of the market is rallying and a stock is falling, that contrast demands an explanation.
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For context on why this feels wrong to so many investors, consider what Micron just reported. The numbers reflect a company accelerating across every major metric, and yet MU stock is trading lower. The disconnect between Micron’s fundamentals and price action is exactly what’s fueling the debate playing out in markets right now.
Micron’s most recent quarter was, by almost any measure, exceptional. Revenue came in at $13.64 billion, up 57% year over year, and non-GAAP EPS of $4.78 beat estimates by 21%.
Plus, Micron’s forward guidance was even more striking. For the current quarter, management guided for revenue of $18.70 billion and non-GAAP EPS of $8.42. CEO Sanjay Mehrotra was direct about Micron’s trajectory:
“Our Q2 outlook reflects substantial records across revenue, gross margin, EPS and free cash flow, and we anticipate our business performance to continue strengthening through fiscal 2026.”
In addition, Micron’s gross margins are expected to hit 68% on a non-GAAP basis. This figure reflects both the pricing power Micron commands in AI memory and the operating leverage building across its business units.
The engine behind those numbers is High Bandwidth Memory. Micron’s HBM products are sold out through 2026, with order books reportedly stretching into 2027.
AI hyperscalers are buying everything Micron can produce, earning the company premium pricing and wider margins. The Cloud Memory Business Unit alone generated $5.28 billion in revenue at a 66% gross margin last quarter.
A few forces are colliding here. The most immediate is geopolitical: Middle East tensions are being cited as a pullback driver alongside profit-taking from investors who rode the stock up significantly. MU stock had gained 48% year to date heading into today, so some selling after a big run is not unusual.
There’s also a capital expenditure concern embedded in the narrative. Investors are watching Micron’s aggressive spending plans and wondering whether the returns will materialize as quickly as the market has priced in. Sustaining 68% gross margins while scaling capacity is a different question than posting them once.
A similar pattern played out just days ago, when Micron also slipped despite posting record results. The stock has now sold off on strong results twice in quick succession, a pattern that suggests traders are exiting positions into good news rather than holding through it.
Retail investors aren’t taking this quietly. Reddit sentiment shifted sharply after Micron’s earnings report, with sentiment scores on r/wallstreetbets dropping from the 80s to the low teens within 24 hours. That kind of swing reflects frustration more than analysis.
Some investors have called the move market manipulation, pointing to the disconnect between Micron’s blowout results and its repeated post-earnings declines. That characterization is not established fact, but it reflects genuine community frustration. Options traders on r/options have maintained a more bullish stance throughout, with sentiment scores in the 50 to 72 range, suggesting those closer to the volatility mechanics see the dip differently.
The bull case is clear: HBM demand is real, Micron’s order book is locked in, and the guidance implies the company is just getting started. Procyon Advisors increased its Micron Technology stake by nearly 393% on March 23, acquiring shares even as retail sentiment turned negative. Institutional buyers stepping in on a down day reflects conviction that the selloff is disconnected from the underlying business.
The bear case is equally coherent, though. Geopolitical risk is real, capex-heavy growth stories can disappoint, and a stock up 48% year to date carries its own gravitational pull downward. History supports the cautionary sentiment: Micron stock dropped 8% on earnings day in Q2 2025 even after beating estimates, and the month that followed erased another 23%. Selling into strength is not a new pattern for this stock, and there is no obvious reason it cannot repeat.
Micron’s recent financial results reflect strong execution across its business units. The stock’s decline amid positive fundamentals has drawn attention from both retail and institutional investors. Going forward, MU stock buyers and sellers will need to weigh the geopolitical risks, the profit-taking dynamics, and the durability of AI-driven memory demand as the quarter progresses.
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