Is This a Buying Opportunity?

Micron Technology (MU) reported Q1 revenue of $13.64B (up 57% year over year) and non-GAAP EPS of $4.78 beating estimates by 21%.

Looking ahead, Micron set Q2 guidance at $18.70B revenue and $8.42 EPS, driven by sold-out HBM products commanding premium pricing and 68% non-GAAP gross margins.

Middle East geopolitical tensions and profit taking are weighing on Micron stock despite record earnings and locked-in orders through 2026, as investors question whether capital-heavy growth can sustain 68% margins while scaling capacity.

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Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) stock is down roughly 4% in Monday morning trading, with shares sliding toward the key $400 level even as the broader market pushes higher. The NASDAQ 100 is in the green today, making Micron stock one of the session’s more conspicuous counter-trend movers.

The drop is particularly jarring given the backdrop. Escalating tensions in the Middle East are being cited as a key macroeconomic headwind weighing on the stock, even as the NASDAQ rises on news related to President Trump’s comments on Iran. When the rest of the market is rallying and a stock is falling, that contrast demands an explanation.

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For context on why this feels wrong to so many investors, consider what Micron just reported. The numbers reflect a company accelerating across every major metric, and yet MU stock is trading lower. The disconnect between Micron’s fundamentals and price action is exactly what’s fueling the debate playing out in markets right now.

Micron’s most recent quarter was, by almost any measure, exceptional. Revenue came in at $13.64 billion, up 57% year over year, and non-GAAP EPS of $4.78 beat estimates by 21%.

Plus, Micron’s forward guidance was even more striking. For the current quarter, management guided for revenue of $18.70 billion and non-GAAP EPS of $8.42. CEO Sanjay Mehrotra was direct about Micron’s trajectory:

“Our Q2 outlook reflects substantial records across revenue, gross margin, EPS and free cash flow, and we anticipate our business performance to continue strengthening through fiscal 2026.”

In addition, Micron’s gross margins are expected to hit 68% on a non-GAAP basis. This figure reflects both the pricing power Micron commands in AI memory and the operating leverage building across its business units.