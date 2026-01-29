As season slips away, Grizzlies must contain LaMelo Ball

The Memphis Grizzlies keep stacking days in the wrong direction, and could be overtaken by the Charlotte Hornets for the 22nd-best league record with a loss against them on Wednesday. Despite Charlotte’s record, these aren’t the typical Hornets, as they have wins over the Philadelphia 76ers, the Los Angeles Lakers, and the Oklahoma City Thunder in January.

The Grizzlies have to be on full alert and snap their three-game losing streak as they sit three games outside of Play-In Tournament seeding. Keep in mind that the Hornets are an athletic team on a three-game win streak, and are slightly more dangerous on the road, making a higher percentage of 3-pointers and free throws.

Here is what you need to know.

Track the threats

Brandon Miller is an explosive athlete, and 34.3 percent of his attempts come from 0-10 feet. He’s not as strong a finisher in the in-between area, yet he’s also a volume 3-point shooter (7.9 attempts), making 37.1 percent. The Grizzlies must be on top of his movement and screening so he doesn’t pop out for open jumpers.

As much as LaMelo Ball’s accuracy is a problem, he’s one of the better playmakers in the NBA, logging a 2.38 assist-to-turnover ratio. Still, his poor shooting can be used against him if the on-ball defender stays in good position and is trusted by his teammates to make a play on the ball. Another way to limit Ball’s impact is to play a clean game on offense, preventing him from using his athletic plus visionary gifts in transition.

Next are Miles Bridges and Kon Knueppel. The former is a skywalker, and the latter is one of the top two rookies this season, being a legit inside and outside marksman. The Grizzlies can live with getting scored on inside the arc, but don’t give up 3-pointers.

High-level ball movement

The Hornets have deployed the fifth-ranked defense over the last 10 outings, so predictable sets and players standing around will play into their hands. A way to offset disruption is to increase the frequency of off-ball screens. Additionally, if the ball handler is played closely at half court, setting a high screen could help create a scramble by making a five-on-four situation.

Without Ja Morant, a lot will be needed from Cam Spencer and Vince Williams Jr. to create for their teammates. One of the best ways to help them is to guard well and flick them the outlet quickly.

Step up behind the arc

It’s not a good thing that the second-best outsider shooter on the Grizzlies is Jock Landale, who is taking multiple attempts for the first time in his career. In fact, the team’s misfiring all season from deep has been one of the top three biggest problems on offense because plenty of clean looks have been created. So Santi Aldama, Cedric Coward and Jaylen Wells must hit the open ones.

