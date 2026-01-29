Is Stephen Curry Playing Tonight vs Jazz? Latest Injury Report on Warriors Star (Jan 28)

The Golden State Warriors played the Minnesota Timberwolves on back-to-back nights. When they had Stephen Curry, the two-time MVP scored a team-high 26. The Warriors won. The next day, the Baby Face Assassin missed out due to a lingering knee injury, and the Warriors lost. The pattern is revealing. With Jimmy Butler out for the season, Curry’s participation is crucial for the Warriors to move ahead positively.

They’ll have a good chance to do so against the Utah Jazz, a team that’s won just 15 of their 45 games so far. The Warriors have swept the season series so far. Each of those two wins featured a Curry explosion. But has he made a recovery after sitting out the last game?

Is Stephen Curry playing against the Utah Jazz?

Stephen Curry seems to have benefited from resting on the back end of their latest back-to-back. His status has been upgraded to probable, a sense of relief for the Dub Nation, who have had to deal with a lot in recent weeks. Previously speaking about his knee injury, the four-time champion felt something unusual, which might have warranted his rest.

“Something flared up yesterday when we came over to get a workout in. It was super weird. Like, I’ve had stuff going on — quads and whatnot — but it was something that I hadn’t felt before,” he said after the Warriors’ victory against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

While the Jazz don’t pose much of a threat, their young nucleus has managed to pull off upsets this season. Curry has averaged 31 points in two games against them. Hence, it’s a huge boost for Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, who is already dealing with a plethora of injuries on the roster.

Warriors vs Jazz injury report (Jan 28)

Golden State Warriors injury report

Draymond Green – Probable (Back)

L.J. Cryer – Questionable (Hamstring)

Gary Payton II – Probable (Calf contusion)

Jonathan Kuminga – Out (Knee bruise)

Jimmy Butler – Out for the season (ACL)

Utah Jazz injury report

Jusuf Nurkic- Questionable (Illness)

Walker Kessler – Out for the season (Shoulder)

George Niang – Out (Foot)

Predicted starting lineups for Warriors vs Jazz

Even amid an inconsistent stretch, the Warriors enter this matchup with clear advantages. Curry’s likely return stabilizes an offense that has struggled without him, and Golden State’s success against Utah this season reinforces that edge. With the Jazz missing key contributors and the Warriors motivated to regain momentum, this presents a timely opportunity for Steve Kerr’s group to steady the ship and notch a needed win.

